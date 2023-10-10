atNorth Announces 30MW Data Center in Copenhagen, Denmark, first phase to be to be Operational in 2024

The new site will be equipped with innovative heat re-use technology that will help heat homes in the local community.

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced its expansion into Denmark with a new state-of-the-art data center in Ballerup, Greater Copenhagen. The first phase will go live in Q4 2024 following a swift 12 month build. The site, called DEN01, will be atNorth's ninth data center and marks its presence in four of the five Nordic countries.

When fully built, DEN01 will be capable of providing 30MW capacity for high performance workloads and is located on a sizable plot to allow atNorth to scale effectively with client demand. It will also be ISO27001 and ISO14001 compliant and will adhere to Tier 3 standards.

The new site will benefit from Denmark's cool climate and good connections to mainland Europe and is strategically located near the waste and energy company Vestforbrænding, which currently supplies district heating to the equivalent of 70,000 households. It will be able to utilize the data center's heat recycling technology, which could potentially supply heat to thousands of Ballerup citizens once complete.

The announcement of another significant build evidences atNorth's substantial growth strategy and supports its ambition to meet the increasing demand for cost-effective, high performance computing services whilst embracing energy efficiency and sustainability.

"Our data center locations are very carefully selected in order to adhere to our stringent requirements for scalability and energy efficiency," states atNorth's CEO, Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson. "We are delighted to invest in Denmark's data center market and expand our facilities into the country at a time when the demand for high performance digital infrastructure is continually increasing."

"Ballerup is an attractive municipality to locate a business and atNorth is a great example of this", says Jesper Würtzen, Mayor of Ballerup. The ability to reuse excess heat from the data center to create sustainable district heating in the future is very exciting, and I am looking forward to following the project."

"We work purposefully and continuously to utilize waste heat from organizations such as data centers and integrate them into our district heating network," says Steen Neuchs Vedel, CEO of Vestforbrænding. "We are happy to be part of this project and look forward to working with atNorth to efficiently utilize waste heat from their new site to heat local homes."

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services across Iceland, Sweden and Finland. The company operates seven data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with an eighth site to open in Helsinki, Finland in Q3 2024 and a ninth site to open in Denmark in Q4 2024.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland, and is trusted by industry-leading organizations to operate their most critical workloads. The business was founded in 2009 and acquired by Partners Group in 2022. For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn or Facebook .

