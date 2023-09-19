atNorth Announces Further Strategic New Hires as Demand for Sustainable Infrastructure Increases

The appointments aim to support atNorth's response to a surge in demand for its services and ongoing expansion plans.

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has today announced the appointment of Magnus Dittmer as Director of Bid Management and Kristinn Kristjánsson as Director of Accounting as the business continues to experience significant demand for its sustainable, best in class, digital infrastructure solutions.

Magnus brings a wealth of knowledge in business development and bid management garnered over his 25 years' experience in customer relations and sales roles. Prior to joining atNorth, Magnus held senior commercial positions at Atea Sverige, InfoCare Services and Enaco. Based in Sweden he will report to Anders Fryxell, atNorth's new Chief Sales Officer.

Kristinn will focus on developing and maturing the accounting function in line with the company's considerable growth. He brings extensive experience in accounting acquired during his 19 years in the finance industry and 13 as a State Authorized Public Accountant. He joins from Rýni/Baker Tilly in Iceland where he was the Managing Partner and served as atNorth's auditor for the Icelandic entities. Prior to this he was CPA at PwC Iceland. Based in Iceland, Kristinn will report to Eva Soley Gudbjornsdottir, Deputy CEO & CFO at atNorth.

The announcement follows atNorth's acquisition of Gompute a leading provider of High Performance Computing (HPC) and data center services and its recent publication of its annual accounts - both showcasing the substantial expansion of the business and the company's commitment to providing cost efficient, sustainable infrastructure to its clients.

Eva Soley Gudbjornsdottir, Deputy CEO & CFO at atNorth says "as we continue to grow in this fast paced and competitive market it is essential that we have a cohesive and talented team supporting us. I am delighted to welcome Magnus and Kristinn to the business."

atNorth's expansion has been bolstered by the recent appointment of a number of high profile professionals including Anders Fryxell as CSO, Erling Gudmunsson as COO, Fredrik Jansson as Chief Strategy and Marketing & Communications Officer , Stephen Donovan as Chief Development Officer ,

Mardís Heimisdóttir as Director of Strategy Implementation, Tracey Pewtner, as Marketing Director, Elísabet Árnadóttir, Director of Security and Compliance, David Sandars as Sales Director for the UK, Pekka Järveläinen as Sales Director for Finland and Michael Endres as Sales Director for the DACH Region and Wayne Allen, Sales Director - US. The company's data center footprint also continues to increase with the recent launch of their third operational data center in Iceland.

####

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services across Iceland, Sweden and Finland. The company operates seven data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with an eighth site to open in Helsinki, Finland in Q3 2024.



With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.



atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland, and is trusted by industry-leading organizations to operate their most critical workloads. The business was founded in 2009 and acquired by Partners Group in 2022. For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth onLinkedIn orFacebook .

####

Press Contact:

Caroline Brunton

Kite Hill PR for atNorth

+44 (0) 7796 274 416

[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18907/3837265/2301216.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/atnorth/i/magnus-dittmer-002-webb,c3216767 Magnus Dittmer 002 WEBB https://news.cision.com/atnorth/i/atnorth-portraits2539-kristinn,c3216768 Atnorth portraits2539 Kristinn

SOURCE atNorth