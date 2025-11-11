atNorth Announces Management Team Expansion as Part of Next Level Growth Strategy

A Director of PMO & Product and a Director of Commercial Management join atNorth's management team to ensure the business' strategic growth plans are executed effectively and responsibly.

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic high-density colocation and built-to-suit datacenter provider, has announced the addition of two new directors to bolster its management team structure in line with its strategic expansion plans.

The growing demand for AI ready data centers has reinforced atNorth's future proof people strategy to ensure customer requirements can be met in an efficient, compliant and responsible way.

The new directors are:

Bára Hlín Kristjánsdóttir, Director of PMO & Product.

Bára brings extensive experience leading large-scale transformation projects across telecom, software, and engineering sectors. As Director of PMO & Product, she oversees governance, process development, and product alignment across atNorth's growing Nordic portfolio. With a systems-thinking mindset, she connects functions across development, sustainability, and sales to ensure clarity and scalability in delivery. Prior to joining atNorth, Bára held senior program leadership roles at Syn and Marel, where she led complex digital transformation initiatives and drove cross-functional alignment between technology, operations, and business strategy.

Jonas Lückner, Director of Commercial Management.

Jonas is responsible for the commercial and financial oversight of atNorth's development projects. He brings over a decade of experience in strategy, transformation, and financial planning from roles at Telia, Deloitte, KPMG, and Folksam. At atNorth, Jonas leads commercial strategy from contract negotiation to cost optimization, ensuring alignment with long-term business goals and supporting the company's sustainable growth.

"As the demand for AI ready data centers continues to grow we are committed to strengthening our team as part of our agile and innovative approach to responsible operations", said Anna Kristín Pálsdóttir, Chief Development Officer, atNorth. "Bára and Jonas bring significant knowledge and experience to our business and will bolster our position as a trusted high performance data center partner."

The announcement follows several other recent strategic director level appointments including Camilla O'Leary, Director of Client Management, Howard Shutt, Director of Hyperscale Sales, and Espen Bjanes, Sales Director.

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center company that offers cost-effective, scalable high-density colocation and built-to-suit services trusted by industry-leading organizations.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates eight data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, as well as a ninth under construction in Kouvola, Finland and a tenth site in Ølgod, Denmark. The business has also secured land for a future mega site in the Sollefteå Municipality in Sweden.

For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn.

