atNorth Announces Shortlist Selection for the National Sustainability Awards

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth , a leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has been shortlisted in two categories at this year's National Sustainability Awards.

The 'Building of the Year' shortlisting recognizes the innovative design of atNorth's SWE01 data center that was launched in 2022 . The site is one of the world's first large capacity (+10mW) data centers that is specifically designed to cater for high performance computing needs alongside high and low-density workloads with efficiency, performance, and with sustainability at the heart of it's unique design. It accommodates world-class heat capturing technologies including a primary cooling system designed for heat recovery allowing all warm air exhaust from the data center to be recycled in collaboration with Stockholm Exergi, whose local district heating plant can draw the excess heat from the data center to potentially heat up to 20,000 apartments.

The recognition in the `Energy Innovation' category acknowledges atNorth's strategic alliance with CoolIT, the global leader in direct cooling solutions, that gave rise to an innovative and bespoke direct liquid cooling system for their high-density servers which further enhanced the existing infrastructure cooling process and resulted in one of the lowest carbon footprint data centers today.

The news follows the recent publication of atNorth's annual accounts that showed its highest annual revenue to date. As demand for data intensive computing increases, the business is committed to continual expansion and the building of best in class data centers. atNorth now operates six Nordic data centers with a seventh site due to open in Finland in 2024.

"We are always so pleased that the quality and benefits of our solutions continues to be recognized in the industry," says Gisli Kr., Chief Sales Officer, at AtNorth. "As the demand for high performance, sustainable and cost effective digital infrastructure grows, we remain committed to meeting our customers with the best solutions the market has to offer."

The National Sustainability Awards aim to highlight stories that can help build a more sustainable and better future. They serve to showcase projects that can lead society to more sustainable path. More information can be found at The National Sustainability Awards website (https://www.nationalsustainabilityawards.co.uk/)

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Pan-Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, and scalable colocation and high-performance computing services across Iceland, Sweden and Finland. The company operates six data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with a seventh site to open in Finland in 2024.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland, and is trusted by industry-leading organizations to operate their most critical workloads. The business was founded in 2009 and acquired by Partners Group in 2022. For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

