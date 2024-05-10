atNorth Shortlisted for Datacloud Global Awards, The Energy Awards and The Women in Green Business Awards

The leading Nordic data center business achieves multiple new accolades.

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland , May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth , the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, today announced widespread industry recognition including shortlisting's in the `Excellence in Data Centre Europe Award 2024' category at the Datacloud Global Awards and the `Energy Efficient Partnership of the Year' category at the Energy Awards.

The Datacloud Global Awards celebrate excellence in the data center and cloud industry, recognizing outstanding achievements, innovation, and leadership across various categories. From pioneering technology solutions to sustainable practices, these awards highlight the trailblazers and visionaries driving the digital transformation landscape forward.

atNorth's continuous commitment to developing the most advantageous solutions for its clients has led the business to be recognized for its efforts in energy efficiency, data center excellence and as a leader in the data center industry.

Additionally, atNorth's CFO & Deputy CEO, Eva Sóley Guðbjörnsdóttir has been shortlisted in the `Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year' category at the Women in Green Business Awards, illustrating the commendable ethos of atNorth's business as a whole, as it champions fairness and the greater good - both internally and at the core of its service provision.

"We are delighted to be acknowledged in a variety of categories across multiple awards," says Eva Sóley Guðbjörnsdóttir, CFO & Deputy CEO, at atNorth. "As we remain committed to our vision of `more compute for a better world', this recognition inspires us to continue to advocate for best practice within our business and the industry as a whole."

The news follows atNorth's recognition in TechRound's Sustainability60 campaign, at the UK Green Business Awards and the Tech Capital Awards. The business has also recently announced Anna Kristín Pálsdóttir as Chief Development Officer and Jörgen Larsson as Director of Hyperscale Operations as the business continues to scale to meet the increasing demand for its services.

