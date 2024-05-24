atNorth Wins 'Colocation Provider of the Year' and 'Digital Infrastructure Project of the Year' at Industry Award Events

AtNorth recognized at the Electrical Review & Data Centre Review Awards and the Tech Capital Awards.

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth , the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider has today announced further acknowledgement in the industry as it wins two significant awards.

The business has been awarded the `Colocation Provider of the Year' award at the Electrical Review & Data Centre Review Awards. atNorth has undertaken a significant expansion strategy in recent years, that has ensured that the business can offer high performance infrastructure at speed and scale. This award reflects the business' growth journey as it continues to innovate and adapt to technological advancements and client requirements.

atNorth has also won the `Digital Infrastructure Project of the Year' at the Tech Capital Awards for its work with client, Shearwater Geoservices. The global marine imaging and processing leader achieved a 92% reduction in CO2 output and an 85% reduction in cost by moving a portion of its UK HPC infrastructure to one of atNorth's Icelandic data center sites.

Fueled by the abundant renewable power sources of the Nordics, atNorth`s services deliver performance and efficiency for high density workloads in a sustainable way that enables clients to decarbonize their IT footprint and reduce overall costs.

Winners are voted for by a panel of industry experts for both awarding bodies in a process that aims to recognize the outstanding achievements within the digital infrastructure industry.

"We are thrilled to receive these acknowledgments for our data center services", says Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO at atNorth. "atNorth has experienced significant growth over the last couple of years and this industry recognition is a testament to our dedication to delivering excellence across the board. We are determined to continue decarbonizing the world's most demanding workloads in an efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective way."

The news follows atNorth's announcements of colocation clients Crusoe, BNP Paribas and Advania. The business has also received recent recognition from multiple other awarding bodies including; the Datacloud Global Awards, the Energy Awards, TechRound's Sustainability60 and the UK Green Business Awards.

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services trusted by industry-leading organizations. The business acquired leading High-Performance Computing (HPC) provider, Gompute, in 2023 enabling a compelling full stack offering tailored to AI and other critical high-performance workloads.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates seven data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with additional sites to open in Helsinki, Finland and in Denmark in Q4 2024, as well as its tenth site ready for operation in Kouvola, Finland in 2025.

