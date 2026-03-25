Atom Computing Announces Strategic Collaboration with Cisco to Advance Scalable, Networked, and Distributed Quantum Computing

BOULDER, Colo., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atom Computing today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Cisco to explore how neutral-atom quantum computers can be linked together through quantum networks to enable distributed quantum computing architectures.

Under the terms of the MOU, Atom Computing and Cisco will collaborate to address critical challenges in distributed quantum computing, including physically linking neutral-atom quantum computers via quantum networks. By combining Cisco's quantum networking hardware, software, and expertise in networking protocols with Atom Computing's cutting-edge neutral-atom quantum hardware, the collaboration aims to accelerate the development of scalable, distributed quantum systems.

"Neutral‑atom quantum computers are uniquely suited for modularity and scaling," said Dr. Ben Bloom, CEO and Founder of Atom Computing. "By integrating them into advanced quantum networks, we can begin to realize architectures capable of supporting the next era of quantum applications."

As part of the collaboration, Atom Computing and Cisco will evaluate opportunities to integrate Atom Computing's hardware into Cisco's quantum networking infrastructure and network-aware distributed quantum computing compiler, enabling more a tightly coupled full-stack distributed quantum platform.

Areas of collaboration under the MOU include:

Software and Algorithms: Extending Cisco's network-aware distributed quantum computing compiler to support distributed workloads across neutral-atom systems.

Transduction and Hardware Integration: Jointly investigating technologies required to interface neutral-atom quantum processing units (QPUs) with Cisco's quantum networking systems, aligned with Cisco's broader quantum networking roadmap.

"Scaling quantum computing to its full potential is a challenge the entire industry must tackle together," said Ramana Kompella, VP & Head of Cisco Research. "At Cisco, we believe the future of quantum lies in distributed systems that connect many smaller processors, instead of relying solely on a single massive machine. This collaboration with Atom Computing allows us to explore how advanced networking technologies can help turn that vision into reality."

The MOU reflects the shared commitment of Cisco and Atom to advancing the global quantum ecosystem and driving progress toward utility‑scale quantum computing. Additional details about the collaboration will be announced as the partnership evolves.

About Atom Computing

Atom Computing is developing large-scale quantum computers to enable companies and researchers to achieve unprecedented computational breakthroughs. Utilizing highly scalable arrays of optically trapped neutral atoms, the company has developed systems with over 1,000 qubits, featuring advanced capabilities towards fault-tolerant quantum computing. Atom Computing's on-premises systems provide customers with new computational tools and logical qubit capabilities to address increasingly complex applications and to grow their quantum ecosystem. QuNorth, a Nordic quantum initiative funded by EIFO and Novo Nordisk Foundation, recently announced the purchase of Atom Computing's on-premises system. The system, to be named 'Magne', will be installed and brought online in Copenhagen, Denmark. Learn more at atom-computing.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Atom Computing