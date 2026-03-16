Atom Computing Integrates NVIDIA NVQLink to Accelerate Scaling of Its Quantum Computers

BOULDER, Colo., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atom Computing today announced the successful integration of NVIDIA NVQLink - a low latency, high-bandwidth communication interface - into Atom Computing's proprietary control-systems stack. With NVQLink's ultra-low-latency data pathways, the company is unlocking new performance thresholds essential for next-generation quantum information processing. This enhanced architecture enables accelerated scaling of Atom Computing's high-performance logical-qubit systems while increasing logical cycle speeds.

As part of the development effort, Atom Computing's team successfully implemented a fully integrated, end-to-end NVQLink workflow and completed comprehensive latency measurements validating the advantages of this architecture. These results demonstrate NVQLink as a promising technology for the company's scaling strategy.

"Integration of NVIDIA NVQLink provides a boost to the speed and scalability of our quantum systems, strengthening our path toward utility-scale performance," said Dr. Ben Bloom, CEO and Founder of Atom Computing. "We're excited for the breakthroughs this architecture will enable as we advance the frontier of quantum computing."

With NVQLink, Atom Computing will continue to pursue major advances in system scale, control fidelity, and quantum-error-correction throughput, including:

Large-scale routing and control of many thousands of qubits

Increased logical cycle speeds through accelerated syndrome extraction for quantum error correction

Deeper integration with the broader NVIDIA CUDA-Q ecosystem for hybrid quantum-classical supercomputing

By adopting state-of-the-art technologies such as NVQLink into its QPU stack, Atom Computing continues to push the boundaries of practical quantum computation. These efforts directly support the company's mission to build and deliver utility-scale quantum computers, a mission highlighted by its Stage B participation in the DARPA Quantum Benchmarking Initiative.

About Atom Computing

Atom Computing is developing large-scale quantum computers to enable companies and researchers to achieve unprecedented computational breakthroughs. Utilizing highly scalable arrays of optically trapped neutral atoms, the company has developed systems with over 1,000 qubits, featuring advanced capabilities towards fault-tolerant quantum computing. Atom Computing's on-premises systems provide customers with new computational tools and logical qubit capabilities to address increasingly complex applications and to grow their quantum ecosystem. QuNorth, a Nordic quantum initiative funded by EIFO and Novo Nordisk Foundation, recently announced the purchase of Atom Computing's on-premises system. The system, to be named 'Magne', will be installed and brought online in Copenhagen, Denmark. Learn more at atom-computing.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Atom Computing