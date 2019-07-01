Atom Tickets Expands Services Beyond Movies To Feature Live Event Listings

"We have a proven track record of ticketing movies in the most convenient and social way that has resulted in selling millions of tickets. By leveraging our expertise and extending it into live events, we're confident that consumers will embrace the added convenience of being able to discover the best entertainment choice for their interests," said Matthew Bakal, Chairman and Co-founder of Atom Tickets. "Last year alone Eventbrite powered nearly 4 million events globally. We're thrilled to be integrating such an extensive and diverse inventory of live experiences as we introduce a movie and event ticketing approach to the U.S."

"Atom makes it really easy and convenient for moviegoers to buy tickets. We believe that the behavior that compels someone to go to the cinema rather than watch from their sofa is the same driving force behind going to a live event—whether it be a comedy show, a food festival, or a concert," said Tamara Mendelsohn, VP and GM of Consumer at Eventbrite. "Allowing Eventbrite events to be discovered on apps other than our own helps our creators find new audiences, sell more tickets, and ultimately results in more people attending live experiences. We're excited to make live events even more accessible through our integration with the Atom app."

A recent survey by Atom revealed that 85% of respondents attend events three or more times a month. As a one-stop-shop for local events, Atom Events is designed to bring new entertainment seekers into the fold by powering the perfect weekend. Atom has made it dramatically easier to browse new movie releases, find local events and share details with friends. Initial launch categories, powered by Eventbrite, include music, comedy, arts, food and drink, film and media.

Consumers in Atlanta, Boston, and Los Angeles can now see an "Events" tab in the bottom navigation bar of the Atom app. From there they can explore events by date or category and see all the event details including date, time, location, map, pricing, and description.

The Atom Tickets app is available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store .

