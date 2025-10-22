Atombeam Accelerates Financial Transfers for Alhamrani Universal (AU), Saudi Arabia's Largest Fintech Provider

Atombeam's Neurpac SaaS Solution Radically Accelerates the Transmission of Millions of Electronic Payment Transactions Data Each Day; A Joint Partnership Will Extend Neurpac to ISVs

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia and MORAGA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atombeam, whose innovative technology redefines how data is used, moved, stored, and secured, today announced that Alhamrani Universal (AU), amongst Saudi Arabia's largest fintech solutions providers, has deployed Atombeam's Neurpac SaaS solution to dramatically accelerate the transmission of electronic payment transactions data. AU is a pioneer in payment technologies for banks, serving hundreds of thousands of retailers and consumers, and a regional leader in ATM, bank kiosks, and point-of-sale payment acceptance solutions.

Ubiquitous across the finance landscape, and the brick-and-mortar locations of leading banks and retail chains, AU's innovations span everything from highly secure industrial EMV payment card readers to global payment wallets like Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, AliPay and others. Each day the company processes millions of transactions across its platforms and among its growing customer base.

"Consumers, banking stalwarts and retailers – from leading global brands to small businesses that use conventional POS, tablets and mobile devices at the point of sale – rely on our proven technologies to ensure the accurate and ironclad processing and transmission of payments," said Mario Rouhana, chief operating officer at Alhamrani Universal. "The culture of innovation that thrives at AU reflects our steadfast commitment to always strive for improvements that raise the bar across the payments landscape and that set a new standard of performance, reliability and security."

Initially, AU is using Atombeam's Neurpac SaaS to dramatically accelerate the transmission of batch transfers of POS transaction data, which is required to be backed up and stored in a different region to ensure that a gold standard copy is always available. Each day, numerous batches of this transactional data are sent across regions, often on bandwidth-constrained wired and wireless networks

As a result of the size of the data loads and the varying performance of infrastructure in different regions, the daily transfer process is prone to delays and significant additional costs. With the rollout of Atombeam's Neurpac SaaS, the entire process is now exponentially faster, requires dramatically less bandwidth, compute power, and storage capacity—all while radically decreasing latency and making transfers inherently more secure.

"With Atombeam, we're seeing a 4x or more increase in available bandwidth in our batch transfers, along with a corresponding decrease in latency, all while using the same infrastructure," added Rouhana. "The performance gains we're seeing with Atombeam dwarf what we can achieve with existing data compression technologies, at a much higher cost, or what we could realistically expect from higher-capacity networks that take years to build and require significant capital investments."

Expanding on the success of the Neurpac SaaS production-grade implementation and the seamless deployment that did not require changing any hardware, software, infrastructure, or having any integration requirements, Atombeam is also preparing for a subsequent Neurpac product release. It will enable AU to provide transactional data transfers in real-time, an enhancement that will further streamline operations, allowing it to build and offer newer value-added Services for its enterprise customers.

AU is also making the solution available to the trusted and fully vetted companies in its partner program. To learn more visit https://universal.com.sa/products/saas-products/ or email [email protected] .

A New Approach to Using, Moving, Storing and Securing Data

The Data-as-Codewords technology in Neurpac SaaS reflects an entirely different approach to data that enables computers to communicate in a new way. Rather than being limited to the numbers and letters in traditional code – far slower frameworks that are designed for people, not today's powerful hardware – Data-as-Codewords streamlines transfers by using and compacting patterns in data.

An AI-powered "trainer" creates a codebook in milliseconds that matches very small "codewords," typically 3-10 bits in length, to much larger patterns in the data. Codebooks are instantaneously installed on both ends of the communications link and a decoder restores the original data from the codewords it receives in real time. Data is completely usable, but dramatically lighter and configured for the optimal performance of chips, computers and processors.

Exceptionally light, Neurpac SaaS requires almost no computing power, making it equally applicable to small devices. All data transferred is also homomorphic, making it searchable by self-learning AI and other technologies. And because the patterns in data are far more variable than letters and numbers in traditional code, data is inherently more secure than most forms of encryption. Military-grade encryption can also be applied for unprecedented security.

Performance gains are significant: Neurpac SaaS:

Decreases the size of data by 75%;

Increases available bandwidth in wired and wireless networks by 4x or more; and

All other factors remaining equal, exponentially reduces latency making it ideal for edge applications.

"Enterprises today are under immense pressure to move more data than ever before even as existing infrastructure is pushed to the limit," said Charles Yeomans, founder and CEO of Atombeam. "Industry leaders like AU are at the cutting edge of efforts to proactively address that reality."

About Alhamrani Universal (AU)

Alhamrani Universal is the largest ATM solution provider in the Middle East and enjoys more than 50% market share from the total number of ATMs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With its headquarters in Saudi, the company wishes to continue the successful journey with the renewed mission to transform digital services in line with Saudi vision 2030, align existing technologies, as well as develop new, cutting-edge software and services solutions. Visit https:universal.com.sa for more information.

About Atombeam

Atombeam is a data and AI technology company that enables organizations to shrink the size of their data during transmission, increasing bandwidth by 4x, while decreasing latency and power usage. The company's patented software makes this possible within an organization's existing infrastructure, eliminating the need for additional capital expenditures to support expanding data needs. Atombeam's products include Neurpac, for optimizing data workloads; Neurcom, for video and audio data; and the Persistent Cognitive Machine (PCM), a new form of continuously learning AI that overcomes the limitations of Large Language Models (LLMs). For more information, please visit www.atombeamtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or YouTube .

