Atombeam's Revolutionary AI Technology Earns Top Industry Honors

Atombeam Secures Gold in 2025 Merit Awards for Technology and Takes 2nd Place at The Outpost's Prestigious "Deals on Deck" Pitch

MORAGA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atombeam , a data and AI technology company that enables organizations to quadruple the data capacity of their systems with software alone, today announced two major accolades: being named the Gold Winner for Best AI Startup in the 2025 Merit Awards for Technology , and securing 2nd Place at The Outpost's highly competitive "Deals on Deck" pitch event.

The 2025 Merit Awards for Technology recognize global companies driving innovation and addressing market challenges with cutting-edge solutions. Atombeam earned the Gold Winner for Best AI Startup recognition for its revolutionary Persistent Cognitive Machine (PCM): an always-on cognitive operating system with genuine memory and learning capabilities.

Further amplifying its momentum, Atombeam's CEO, Charles Yeomans, earned 2nd place at The Outpost's "Deals on Deck" pitch by showcasing the company's Neurpac solution. This machine learning technology delivers a major breakthrough, simultaneously compacting data by 75% and boosting bandwidth by 4× with near-zero latency. The event highlights next-generation innovators in energy, defense, and data who are accelerating breakthrough technology into real-world impact.

"These latest recognitions underscore the fundamental paradigm shift our disruptive technologies are bringing to the world," said Charles Yeomans, CEO of Atombeam. "Our AI-driven approach offers vast applicability and strategic value to every one of the world's data intensive industries, including telecommunications, smart manufacturing, and defense systems. By providing a powerful solution capable of transforming operational efficiency and security, we are driving real-time performance and security for our customers where data speed and integrity are paramount."

These new honors cap a period of significant achievement for Atombeam. The company has recently been recognized with the following accolades:

Atombeam is currently raising capital through a Regulation CF (Reg CF) funding round; interested investors can learn more by visiting the campaign page here: https://invest.atombeamtech.com/ .

About Atombeam

Atombeam is a data and AI technology company that enables organizations to shrink the size of their data during transmission, increasing bandwidth by 4x, while decreasing latency and power usage. The company's patented software makes this possible within an organization's existing infrastructure, eliminating the need for additional capital expenditures to support expanding data needs. Atombeam's products include Neurpac, for optimizing data workloads; Neurcom, for video and audio data; and the Persistent Cognitive Machine (PCM), a new form of continuously learning AI that overcomes the limitations of Large Language Models (LLMs). For more information, please visit www.atombeamtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or YouTube .

Media Contact:

Matthew Richardson

Guyer Group for Atombeam

P: 781-996-1866

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Atombeam