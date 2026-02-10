Atombeam and Trilliant Team Up to Provide Advanced Metering Infrastructure to Utilities and Smart Cities

Trilliant's Device-Independent Platform Delivers the Performance and Flexibility Advanced Grids Need; Atombeam Radically Increases Available Bandwidth

MORAGA, Calif. and CARY, N.C., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atombeam , a data and AI technology company that enables organizations to quadruple – or more – the data capacity of their systems with software alone, today announced it has partnered with Trilliant , a technology partner providing advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) communications networks and grid‑edge data platforms that enable utilities and smart cities to modernize their grids at scale.

From the integration of variable sources of power like solar and wind, to the use of smart meters and an ever-increasing variety of devices at the edge, utilities and smart cities are under immense pressure to modernize their grids. With an unrivalled device-independent communications platform that manages 2.7+ terabytes (TB) of data daily, Trilliant delivers the performance and flexibility operators need to achieve digital transformation goals, deliver improved services, and enable new autonomous capabilities.

Utilities and smart cities are also driven to make the most of available bandwidth, decrease latency, and protect mission-critical data. To address this, Atombeam and Trilliant have formed a technology sales and marketing partnership that will enable grid operators to benefit from a comprehensive offering that features Trilliant's platform and Atombeam's Neurpac product.

Using Atombeam's Data-as-Codewords technology – an AI-powered innovation that replaces human-centric, traditional code with patterns optimized for machines – Neurpac enables compaction that decreases the size of data by 75 percent and increases the available bandwidth of networks by a factor of 4x or more, all while making data more secure even before the addition of encryption. In this way, the deployment of Atombeam in conjunction with Trilliant's platform enables customers to dramatically accelerate data, get more out of their grids, and more effectively scale their operations.

"Trilliant revolutionized the very concept of the modern grid by providing customers with a platform that delivers a paradigm shift in performance and can be built with the meters and devices of their choice," said Charles Yeomans, founder and CEO of Atombeam. "In turn, Neurpac makes it possible for operations to exponentially accelerate the movement of data on those same grids – eliminating latency, dramatically increasing available bandwidth and enabling a profound shift in security – all with software that's light enough to protect and optimize even the smallest sensors at the edge. Together, Trilliant and Atombeam upend the economics and the expectations associated with the most advanced grids."

Already in use in projects with the U.S. military, Neurpac is proven in real-world deployments across industries like financial services and in bandwidth-constrained environments. Notably, it is equally applicable across infrastructure, including wired, cellular, Wi-Fi, and satellite networks.

Most recently, Atombeam met with grid operators and presented its compaction solution at the Trilliant booth at DISTRIBUTECH International 2026 (DTECH), where it demonstrated a 75 percent reduction in the size of data. Atombeam strengthens how grid data moves – from the edge to the Head End System (HES) . This enables Trilliant to scale real-time analytics, even over rural networks, without overloading the communications infrastructure or driving up transport costs.

"Utilities are pushing more data across networks for which they were never designed," said Jim Madej, president and CEO at Trilliant. "Together, Atombeam and Trilliant can help utilities deliver significantly more data securely across constrained networks and unlock real-time intelligence without adding complexity or cost."

About Atombeam

Atombeam is a data and AI technology company that enables organizations to shrink the size of their data during transmission, increasing bandwidth by 4x or more, while decreasing latency and power usage. The company's patented software makes this possible within an organization's existing infrastructure, eliminating the need for additional capital expenditures to support expanding data needs. Atombeam's products include Neurpac, for optimizing data workloads; and Neurcom, for video and audio data. Atombeam is also developing the Persistent Cognitive Machine (PCM), a new AI architecture that supports continuous learning, overcoming key limitations of Large Language Models (LLMs). For more information, please visit www.atombeamtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or YouTube .

This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment. You should read the Offering Circular ( link ) and Risks ( link ) related to this offering before investing.

https://www.startengine.com/offering/atombeam

About Trilliant

Trilliant® solves real-world utility challenges by providing adaptable solutions and building lasting partnerships. We deliver smart technologies that flex with demand, simplify complexity, and future-proof performance across every environment. Our device-independent distributed intelligence platform enables utilities and cities to securely deploy any application on one powerful network, with flexibility and customer control. Delivering solutions for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), smart metering, smart grids and smart cities, Trilliant connects customers to a more strategic path toward the energy transition. For more information, please visit www.trilliant.com .

