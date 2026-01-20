Atombeam Named to Contract for the Missile Defense Agency

The Missile Defense Agency's Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract encompasses a broad range of work areas

MORAGA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atombeam , a data and AI technology company that enables organizations to quadruple – or more – the data capacity of their systems with software alone, today announced being named a prime in a new contract.

"Atombeam is pleased to announce it was awarded a contract for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B," said Charles Yeomans, founder and CEO of Atombeam. "This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility."

Atombeam's aggressive research & development efforts, backed up by a growing portfolio of nearly 400 patents granted or pending, focus on innovations that solve the data-related challenges of the AI era. The company's solutions enable companies to rapidly and effectively transfer, stream and protect mission-critical data on existing infrastructure, networks and systems – including those in challenging, bandwidth constrained environments.

About Atombeam

Atombeam is a data and AI technology company that enables organizations to shrink the size of their data during transmission, increasing bandwidth by 4x or more, while decreasing latency and power usage. The company's patented software makes this possible within an organization's existing infrastructure, eliminating the need for additional capital expenditures to support expanding data needs. Atombeam's products include Neurpac, for optimizing data workloads; and Neurcom, for video and audio data. Atombeam is also developing the Persistent Cognitive Machine (PCM), a new AI architecture that supports continuous learning, overcoming key limitations of Large Language Models (LLMs). For more information, please visit www.atombeamtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or YouTube .

Media Contacts:

Jeff Drew

Guyer Group for Atombeam

P: 617-233-5109

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Atombeam