Atombeam Joins Ericsson's Enterprise Wireless Solutions Technology Alliance Partner Program

MORAGO, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atombeam announced today that it has joined Ericsson's Enterprise Wireless Solutions Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program. Atombeam and Ericsson can "together" provide next generation 5G and LTE network solutions for reliable, cost-effective data transformation, delivering value by decreasing the size of data, reducing network congestion, increasing available bandwidth, lowering cellular costs and facilitating ultra-reliable data transmission.

Atombeam's Neurpac , Neurcom , and Neurpac+ solutions utilize the company's Data-as-Codewords technology, an entirely new approach to data transmission that lets computers communicate in milliseconds with codewords – data patterns that exceed the letters and numerals associated with human-generated code. Encompassing an encoder, decoder and trainer, Neurpac supports MQTT – the machine-to-machine protocol that underpins the IoT. With Atombeam, enterprises achieve the deep data obfuscation, reduced latency, real-time data transfers, and gains in available bandwidth they need to effectively process IoT and AI workloads on cellular networks faster, more efficiently and at a lower cost.

"Our partnership through Ericsson's Enterprise Wireless Solutions Technology Alliance Partner program empowers enterprises to overcome the data congestion associated with AI and IoT workloads by decreasing the size of data by as much as 75% and increasing available bandwidth by 4x or more," said Julien Dersy, chief product officer at Atombeam. "Success on the edge and across the IoT can now be achieved with a solution that takes only a few minutes to deploy."

Ericsson's Enterprise Wireless Solutions enable organizations to innovate, operate, and grow anywhere – without constraints. Ericsson NetCloud, Cradlepoint routers, and Enterprise 5G solutions provide the flexibility of public and private 5G, with the zero-trust security of simplified SASE.

Integration with Ericsson's Cradlepoint routers and NetCloud ensures seamless compatibility, making it easy for businesses to implement the solution within their existing network infrastructure. The offering also allows organizations to scale their network connectivity efficiently, accommodating growth and evolving business needs, effortlessly. Together, Atombeam and Ericsson can help customers optimize connectivity performance and coverage by providing them with a way to send data faster, more efficiently and more securely.

"The collaboration between Atombeam and Ericsson aligns well to deliver optimal performance for both mobile and fixed 4G/LTE and 5G solutions," said John Nye, Vice President, Technology Alliances & Partnerships for Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Ericsson. "Our customers are building networks that extend beyond the traditional enterprise or branch networks to environments that include mobile and IoT. We see many opportunities for wireless WAN across the enterprise IT landscape and Atombeam offers great combined solutions that simplify the wireless challenges our customers face."

Enterprise IT and networking professionals are invited to view the Ericsson and Atombeam joint solution brief and to register for the webinar "How to get more data out of the edge efficiently: The Power of Ericsson, Atombeam, Cirrus Link, and Inductive Automation," featuring Arlen Nipper, cofounder of MQTT.

About Atombeam:

Atombeam has the potential to revolutionize data management through its Data-as-Codewords Neurpac technology, altering how data is encoded, used, transferred, managed, stored and secured. Atombeam increases available bandwidth an average of 4x, improves access to stored data by making it searchable while encoded, and enhances security with ultralight software, all in a single computing step. Atombeam's Neurpac is uniquely capable of operating on the smallest machine-generated or Internet of Things data, which is not possible with compression. For more information, please visit www.atombeamtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or YouTube .

