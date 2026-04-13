Atomic-6 Launches ODC.space, the First Marketplace for Orbital Data Center Capacity

New platform enables streamlined purchasing of orbital data center capacity that delivers in half the time of terrestrial alternatives

MARIETTA, Ga., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomic-6, a space systems manufacturer, today announced the launch of ODC.space, a new marketplace where AI developers, software providers, and government agencies can secure orbital data center (ODC) capacity on-demand. ODC.space enables visitors to immediately spec, price, and order data center capacity, avoiding the cost and complexity of designing, building, and operating their own satellite programs. The marketplace will deliver sovereign (organization-owned) or colocated (rented) capacity onboard orbital data centers in 2-3 years compared with terrestrial data center timelines that exceed 5 years.

AI developers, software providers, and government agencies can secure orbital data center (ODC) capacity on-demand. Post this ODC.space

The launch of ODC.space, powered by Atomic-6, comes as terrestrial data center expansion faces compounding constraints, including land availability, grid capacity, and regulatory friction.

"What customers get is a single path from requirements to on-orbit operations," said Col. Chris Hadfield, Atomic-6 Board of Advisors member. "You don't need to stand up a satellite program to deploy compute capacity in space. You contract capacity, Atomic-6 delivers and operates the system, and the front end looks like a data center, not a spacecraft."

The power, land, and resource requirements for AI data center build outs have raised concerns about the sustainability of projected AI growth. Putting data centers in orbit will be a greener, more secure, and more expedient way of deploying AI infrastructure than the terrestrial standard. The space industry has matured into a high-rate manufacturing and launch ecosystem capable of deploying hardware on competitive timelines.

"On the ground, AI infrastructure is increasingly gated by 'big iron' bottlenecks: transformers, turbines, transmission upgrades, and permitting," said Hadfield in a newly released white paper. "Space systems operate under a different regulatory regime, with more predictable licensing pathways and fewer public-facing constraints."

Space offers a solution as a setting for these intensive activities to happen safely outside of the biosphere, eliminating the need for new power plants and excessive water consumption. Where land is protected or unavailable, customers can build compute volume and access in space, with regular access to laser internet backhaul. Where a terrestrial data center build up can require environmental impact analysis and comment periods, ODCs offer faster timelines to deployment.

A Marketplace Model for Orbital Compute

Orbital computing is not for every workload. But when security, speed, and global reach matter, space can outperform Earth. Systems are physically isolated, harder to tamper with, and faster when the data already lives in orbit.

The platform targets organizations investing in long-term AI and data infrastructure that are blocked by space, power, or deployment constraints on the ground, not by capital.

How It Works

"The promise here is not hype," said Trevor Smith, founder and CEO of Atomic-6. "We provide systems engineering to make an easy, turnkey solution with no-nonsense pricing to answer customer questions about what's possible and on what timelines. This represents a maturation of the ODC market, where users are more interested in contracts than projections."

Atomic-6 sources spacecraft build, launch services, and operations from their domestic partner network, integrates customer- furnished processing units into the spacecraft, and carries out all necessary licensing and operational requirements necessary to bring customer's compute into orbit.

ODC.space, powered by Atomic-6, will handle:

Spacecraft Integration and Mission Operations: The service includes spacecraft build, customer hardware integration, and launch services, all delivered within 2-3 years from order.

The service includes spacecraft build, customer hardware integration, and launch services, all delivered within 2-3 years from order. Spectrum Filings and Operational Licensing: Management of all required spectrum coordination, regulatory approvals, and licenses required by the FCC, NOAA, and FAA.

Management of all required spectrum coordination, regulatory approvals, and licenses required by the FCC, NOAA, and FAA. End-to-End Mission Control and Service Operations: The service includes 24/7 mission control, monitoring, and ongoing support to operate the orbital data center for 5 years with an option for up to 7 years

The service includes 24/7 mission control, monitoring, and ongoing support to operate the orbital data center for 5 years with an option for up to 7 years Communications Capacity: Built-in high-speed connectivity starting at 1 Gbps to move large volumes of data to and from orbit

Designed as Infrastructure, Built to Last

ODC.space, powered by Atomic-6, addresses the three constraints that have historically limited compute scaling into space: power density, thermal rejection, and survivability.

Core Enabling Technologies

Light Wing ™ power systems deploy large-area, lightweight solar arrays optimized for high specific power, enabling continuous on-orbit energy generation without reliance on terrestrial grids.

power systems deploy large-area, lightweight solar arrays optimized for high specific power, enabling continuous on-orbit energy generation without reliance on terrestrial grids. Hot Wing ™ thermal radiator systems provide deployable radiator surface area to dissipate heat generated by high-density compute workloads, in a form factor lighter and stiffer than other radiator designs.

thermal radiator systems provide deployable radiator surface area to dissipate heat generated by high-density compute workloads, in a form factor lighter and stiffer than other radiator designs. Space Armor® shielding hardens the platform against micrometeoroids and orbital debris (MMOD), supporting longer mission lifetimes and reduced replacement cycles.

Key Facts & Specs

Platform: ODC.space, powered by Atomic-6, solves the data center bottleneck by speeding up expanding data center capacity

ODC.space, powered by Atomic-6, solves the data center bottleneck by speeding up expanding data center capacity Offering: Turnkey in-space data center capacity

Turnkey in-space data center capacity Commercial Model: Simple, power and bandwidth-based pricing with standardized tenant agreements

Simple, power and bandwidth-based pricing with standardized tenant agreements Baseline Architecture: 1U compute nodes up to 100kW class satellites.

1U compute nodes up to 100kW class satellites. Orbit: Low-Earth sun-synchronous orbit

Low-Earth sun-synchronous orbit Target Use Cases: AI workloads, national security space missions, and other compute-heavy tasks that benefit from running directly in space

Together, these key Atomic-6 developed systems allow orbital data centers to be designed, priced, and procured as infrastructure, rather than as bespoke spacecraft projects.

About Atomic-6

Atomic-6 is an advanced space systems company developing deployable structures, power systems, and protective technologies for spacecraft operating in extreme environments. Its technologies enable scalable, resilient infrastructure in orbit for commercial, civil, and national security missions.

For more information, visit www.ODC.space or www.atomic-6.com.

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SOURCE Atomic-6