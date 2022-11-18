Atomic Layer Deposition Global Market to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2030 at a 12.3% CAGR

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Atomic Layer Deposition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Thermal ALD), by Application (Electronics & Semiconductors), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global atomic layer deposition market is expected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2030, Atomic layer deposition (ALD) market growth is significantly driven by the increasing semiconductor fabrication for chip production across the world. Growing research and development in renewable energy sources is another factor propelling the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Atomic layer deposition used in semiconductor chip fabrication allows the deposition of molecules at a specific space with utmost uniformity. According to the World Economic Forum, semiconductor companies are increasing the manufacturing throughput, contributing to strong growth. The rising demand for semiconductors is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Increasing environmental concerns have led to the growing adoption of electric vehicles. In these vehicles, lithium-ion batteries are being used pertaining to their high energy per unit mass. It is used for the deposition of nanostructured materials during the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries. Growing demand for electric vehicles and increasing research and development is expected to fuel the market growth.



Atomic layer deposition is gaining popularity in the medical industry with increasing research and development. Drug delivery, tissue engineering, and medical devices are some of the applications in the medical field. Growing government spending and rising research and development activities are expected to drive the use of atomic layer deposition during the forecast period.



The growing application of solar appliances is boosting the market growth. Countries like India and Japan, with high power costs, are increasingly funding the design of solar systems to cater to the growing energy need. Market growth was impacted negatively during the COVID-19 outbreak. As a result of the pandemic, industrial manufacturing was immobile and the supply chain was disrupted, which impacted global market growth.



According to the market's high level of competition and the number of companies, key players focus actively on mergers and acquisitions, product development, and geographical expansion to maintain their position. In March 2022, Tokyo Electron Limited declared to construct a new advancement facility at the Koshi Office of Tokyo to fulfill the increasing demand in the semiconductor market.



Atomic Layer Deposition Market Report Highlights

The thermal ALD segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, accounting for 36.3%of global revenue, due to its widespread use in deposition for various applications with thickness control and uniformity irrespective of the surface geometry

Plasma-enhanced ALD (PEALD) has emerged as the most significant segment in the product market and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. The accurate layer deposition at low temperatures contributes to the growing popularity of plasma-enhanced ALD

The segment of solar devices is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period due to the rising awareness of renewable energy sources and the ability to create steady and efficient solar cells utilizing ALD technologies

Industrialized countries like China , South Korea , Japan , and Taiwan produce significant electronics and semiconductors, this is likely to increase demand for the atomic layer deposition technology and boosts the regional market

, , , and produce significant electronics and semiconductors, this is likely to increase demand for the atomic layer deposition technology and boosts the regional market In July 2021 , Pico Sun Group, a Taiwan -based company, entered into a partnership with Hermes-Epitek Corporation Pte. Ltd to grow its semiconductor and opt electronic manufacturing equipment sales and service networks across the globe

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4. Atomic Layer Deposition Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Atomic Layer Deposition Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Atomic Layer Deposition Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Atomic Layer Deposition Market - Competitive Analysis



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Forge Nano Inc.

Beneq Group

Oxford Instruments plc.

the Kurt J. Lesker Company

Pico Sun Oy

Sentech Instruments GmbH

Arradiance, LLC

Ncd Co. Ltd.

Lam Research Corporation

Asm International

Applied Materials, Inc.

Veeco Instruments Inc.

Cvd Equipment Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/amaag1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets