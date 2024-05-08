Atomic Spectroscopy Market size to record USD 2.21 billion growth from 2023-2027, Growing use of portable spectroscopy systems in metal producing and processing sector is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global atomic spectroscopy market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.21 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of almost 7.02% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Atomic Spectroscopy Market 2023-2027

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered Technology (Atomic absorption, X-ray fluorescence, X-ray diffraction, and Others) and End-user (Pharmaceutical and biotechnology testing, Food and beverage testing, Environmental testing, and Others) Key Companies Covered A KRUSS Optronic GmbH, Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., Avantor Inc., Bruker Corp., Buck Scientific Instrument Manufacturing Co. AA, Endress Hauser Group Services AG, GBC Scientific Equipment, Hitachi High Tech Corp., HORIBA Ltd., Perkin Elmer Inc, Rigaku Corp., SAFAS SA, Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Teledyne Technologies Inc. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Growing use of portable spectroscopy systems in metal producing and processing sector:

Atomic spectroscopy is widely utilized across sectors like pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, food, environment, and mining. The increasing number of research activities and clinical trials in drug development is boosting demand for atomic spectroscopy systems.



Pharmaceutical manufacturers are focusing on innovative first-in-class drugs, driving adoption of atomic spectroscopy. Its usage is also rising in environmental monitoring and food testing, aiding in identifying contaminants like lead, arsenic, nickel, and mercury in air, water, and soil. Innovative portable spectroscopes enable onsite environmental testing in remote areas, reducing sample contamination risks.



Foodborne illness cases are on the rise globally, leading to increased use of atomic spectroscopy in food testing. For example, in the US alone, 48 million people suffer from foodborne illnesses annually, with about 128,000 hospitalizations. The growing demand from end-user industries is expected to fuel market growth in the forecast period.

Major Challenges:

High cost of advanced instruments and maintenance services

Atomic spectroscopy, particularly AAS systems, is widely favored for its cost-effectiveness across various applications. However, advanced variants like ICP-MS and ICP-OES, utilizing argon gas and costly consumables, face hurdles in adoption due to their significant capital investments and operational expenses.



Manufacturers encounter formidable obstacles in marketing these products, particularly in emerging economies like China , India , and Brazil . ICP-MS systems, for instance, can be up to 10 times costlier than flame AAS and GFAAS. Although offering superior accuracy and precision, these systems suffer from lower uptake due to their high capital and maintenance costs.

Even with the advent of compact portable systems, maintenance expenses remain prohibitive, with detector repairs alone reaching $10,000 . Consequently, the market growth of sophisticated systems like ICP-MS and ICP-OES is impeded, as end-users opt for more economical alternatives, hampering the overall market expansion.

Segmentation Overview

Technology 1.1 Atomic absorption

1.2 X-ray fluorescence

1.3 X-ray diffraction

1.4 Others End-user 2.1 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology testing

2.2 Food and beverage testing

2.3 Environmental testing

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Atomic absorption- The market share for atomic absorption hit USD 1.60 billion in 2017, steadily climbing since then. Atomic absorption, a method for measuring specific light absorbed by neutral atoms, finds utility across various sectors like biomonitoring, chemicals, and food. This growth is attributed to increased usage of atomic absorption spectrometers. Industries such as pharmaceuticals and environmental testing are expanding, driven by rising disease rates and environmental issues like ozone layer depletion. Consequently, the atomic absorption segment is expected to grow at a 5.48% rate between 2022 and 2027, according to recent Technavio analysis.

Analyst Review

The Atomic Spectroscopy Market is a dynamic landscape encompassing various sectors such as pharmaceutical organizations, forensic laboratories, and biotech companies. With stringent regulations governing food safety and drug products, demand for precise elemental analysis tools is on the rise. Laboratories, both in academia and industry, rely on atomic fluorescence and atomic emission techniques for quality control and environmental compliance.

Investments, funds, and grants drive innovation in the field, fostering industry partnerships and research collaborations. Trained professionals leverage technologies like X-ray diffraction spectroscopy and mass analyzers to ensure the safety and purity of raw materials, drug products, and food supplies. Elemental imaging and telemetry integration further enhance the capabilities of spectroscopic instruments, enabling applications in precision agriculture and remote sensing.

Despite the high cost of equipment, the market continues to expand, driven by the need for accurate multi-elemental analysis and isotopic information across diverse industries, including petrochemicals, metallurgy, and biopharmaceuticals.

Market Overview

In the Atomic Spectroscopy Market, analytical chemistry plays a crucial role in analyzing substances. Electromagnetic radiation is utilized for precise measurements. Trace elements are examined for purity and quality. APIs and intermediates are scrutinized for consistency and effectiveness. ICP spectrometers are vital tools for accurate analysis. Investments, funds, and grants support innovation and development. Food safety concerns drive demand for reliable testing methods. Mass analyzers help determine concentrations of substances. Molecules are identified through spectral lines. The metallurgy sector relies on atomic spectroscopy for quality control. In this market, understanding these components is essential for success and growth.

