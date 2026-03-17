Atomos Investments Limited Gains Greater Portfolio Management & Trading Efficiencies with INDATA's OMS/Portfolio Management SaaS

UK Manager benefits from INDATA's Advanced Functionality for Managing Model and Bespoke Portfolios

GREENWICH, Conn., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INDATA, a leading industry provider of cloud-native, SaaS-based investment management solutions for buyside firms, today announced that UK-based Atomos Investments Limited ("atomos") is live with INDATA's Software-as-a-Service for Front, Middle and Back Office, replacing their previous provider.

atomos is an integrated wealth management company with headquarters in London and Bristol and a network of regional offices across the UK. atomos provides model portfolios and multi-asset funds, as well as direct equity selection in bespoke portfolios for clients.

atomos turned to INDATA's front-to-back investment management SaaS to replace its previous industry OMS/PMS system. The firm was looking for a better solution to handle its model portfolio management and rebalancing process without relying on external spreadsheets. They were also looking for better cash management capabilities and more automated reconciliation with their custodian.

"After implementing INDATA our portfolio management process is much more efficient," commented Joshua Gennet, Head of Investments for Atomos Investments Limited. "Being able to manage cash closely and efficiently is very important for us and INDATA's functionality in this area provides tangible benefits. Similarly, INDATA's recon process with our custodian is much better and more automated than our previous provider," he added.

"In a changing industry where a number of traditional OMS/PMS providers are struggling to innovate because of legacy systems and ownership considerations, investment firms are looking to partner with next generation providers that offer newer approaches with greater efficiency," commented David Csiki, President of INDATA. "We are very pleased to welcome atomos to our growing client base," he added.

About INDATA®

INDATA is a leading specialized provider of SaaS (Software-as-a-Service), technology and managed outsourcing services for buyside firms, including trade order management (OMS), portfolio management, compliance, portfolio accounting and front-to-back office. INDATA iPM Portfolio Architect AI™ is the industry's first portfolio construction, modeling, rebalancing and reporting tool based on AI, and Machine Learning. INDATA's iPM – Intelligent Portfolio Management® technology platform allows end users to efficiently collaborate in real-time across the enterprise and contains the best of class functionality demanded by sophisticated institutional investors, wealth managers, and hedge funds. The company's mission is to provide clients with cutting edge technology products and services to increase trading and operational efficiency while reducing risk and administrative overhead.

www.indataipm.com

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SOURCE INDATA