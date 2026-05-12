GREENWICH, Conn., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INDATA, a leading industry provider of cloud-native, SaaS-based solutions for buyside firms, today announced a major software release providing enhanced technology, functionality and productivity improvements for clients.

Highlights include:

INDATA ANNOUNCES MAJOR SOFTWARE RELEASE SETTING NEW STANDARD FOR AI-CONNECTED INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT. Speed Speed

All New INDATA Nexus – Comprehensive AI Platform powered by INDATA's integrated Master Data Model (MDM) which expands data querying capabilities across Q&A, provides functionality tools for intelligent portfolio management & trading scenarios, as well as custom report writing with dynamic charting. The solution supports both traditional REST API endpoints and an MCP server, enabling secure data access to external AI Agents and data providers that support MCP

– Comprehensive AI Platform powered by INDATA's integrated which expands data querying capabilities across Q&A, provides functionality tools for intelligent portfolio management & trading scenarios, as well as custom report writing with dynamic charting. The solution supports both traditional REST API endpoints and an MCP server, enabling secure data access to external AI Agents and data providers that support MCP Enhanced User Interface with new Dark Mode & Light Mode themes available for Architect AI to increase productivity and usability for end users, including traders, portfolio managers/analysts, compliance officers, client service/marketing, and back office/operations professionals

with new Dark Mode & Light Mode themes available for to increase productivity and usability for end users, including traders, portfolio managers/analysts, compliance officers, client service/marketing, and back office/operations professionals New Mobile App spanning front-, middle-, and back-office functionality, offering integration with INDATA Nexus so that mobile apps can be customized by clients

spanning front-, middle-, and back-office functionality, offering integration with INDATA Nexus so that mobile apps can be customized by clients System-Wide improvements spanning front-, middle-, and back-office workflows focused on improving ease of use through streamlined processes

"Our latest software release incorporates transformative AI capabilities into our cutting-edge, cloud-native SaaS solution for investment management," commented David Csiki, President of INDATA. "As an early adopter of AI, ongoing investments in our data architecture have allowed us to take advantage of AI advancements very quickly while adhering to strict standards for data security and data privacy. We look forward to working with clients on their individual AI use cases and incorporating their ongoing feedback and enhancements into the system," he added.

About INDATA®

INDATA is a leading specialized provider of cloud-native SaaS (Software-as-a-Service), technology and managed outsourcing services for buyside firms, including trade order management (OMS), portfolio management, compliance, portfolio accounting and front-to-back office. INDATA iPM Portfolio Architect AI™ is the industry's first portfolio construction, modeling, rebalancing and reporting tool based on AI, and Machine Learning. INDATA's iPM – Intelligent Portfolio Management® technology platform allows end users to efficiently collaborate in real-time across the enterprise and contains the best of class functionality demanded by sophisticated institutional investors, wealth managers, and hedge funds. The company's mission is to provide clients with cutting edge technology products and services to increase trading and operational efficiency while reducing risk and administrative overhead.

INDATA provides software and services to a variety of buyside clients including asset managers, registered investment advisors, banks and wealth management firms, pension funds and hedge funds. Assets under management range from under $1 billion to more than $100 billion across a variety of asset classes globally. For more information, visit www.indataipm.com

Media Contact: Dakota McMahon, [email protected]

SOURCE INDATA