Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market to grow by USD 4.7 billion from 2022-2027 | North America to account for 36% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The atopic dermatitis drugs market size is expected to grow by USD 4.7 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 9.28% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by by route of administration (oral, topical, and injectable), drug class (biologics, PDE4 inhibitors, corticosteroids, and calcineurin inhibitors), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). To gain access to more information available with Technavio, buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market 2023-2027

North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In 2022, the North American region held the largest share of the global atopic dermatitis drug market. This can be attributed to several factors such as the high level of healthcare awareness and the presence of a well-established medical infrastructure in the region. Additionally, the market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to favorable reimbursement policies, a rising number of drug approvals in the US, and increasing healthcare costs. For instance, national healthcare spending in the US grew by 2.7% in 2021 to reach USD 4.3 trillion or USD 12,914 per person. This surge in healthcare expenditure is likely to drive up the demand for atopic dermatitis drugs in the region, benefiting patients. Such factors are expected to drive the regional market growth during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read Free PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

AbbVie Inc., Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., Asana BioSciences LLC, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Dermavant Sciences Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Evelo Biosciences Inc., Galderma SA, Incyte Corp., LEO Pharma AS, Maruho Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Viatris Inc., and BiomX Inc.

AbbVie Inc.: The company offers atopic dermatitis drugs such as RINVOQ. Also, the company conducts research and development, manufacturing, commercialization, and sale of innovative medicines and therapies to allocate resources and assess business performance on a global basis to achieve established long-term strategic goals.

Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the oral segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising number of approvals of various oral drugs for atopic dermatitis and their benefits, such as ease of use, are anticipated to drive the segment growth, which in turn, is expected to drive the atomic dermatitis drug market growth during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market: Driver & Trend:

The high prevalence of atopic dermatitis is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global atopic dermatitis drug market. Atopic dermatitis is a common skin condition that affects a large number of people worldwide. The condition can be caused or worsened by various factors, such as exposure to allergens like peanuts, pollen, and animal dander, skin irritants like household cleaners, certain fabrics or soaps, stress, dry skin, and infections. Patients with atopic dermatitis need to visit a dermatologist frequently and use many medications to manage their condition, which is driving growth in the market. Countries like China, India, and Japan have a significant population of patients with atopic dermatitis, making them the top three contributors to the market in Asia. Developing countries like China and India, with their vast population base, present promising market opportunities. According to The World Bank Group, China's population was 1.42 billion in 2021, while India's was 1.41 billion. The high prevalence of atopic dermatitis is expected to drive the growth of the global atopic dermatitis drugs market during the forecast period.

Geopolitical uncertainties are the primary trend shaping the global atopic dermatitis drug marker. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download to gain access to this information.

What are the key data covered in this atopic dermatitis drugs market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the atopic dermatitis drugs market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the atopic dermatitis drugs market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the atopic dermatitis drugs market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of atopic dermatitis drug market vendors.

