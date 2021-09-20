Atos and Johnson Controls to Partner to Accelerate Journey to Net Zero Buildings

CORK, Ireland and PARIS, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos and Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced a global partnership. Atos and Johnson Controls will help private and public sector customers accelerate their journey to Net Zero by providing a unique set of end-to-end advisory services, digital and other key decarbonization capabilities which aims to help clients formulate and sustainably achieve their Net Zero strategy by reducing their commercial, industrial and office building carbon emissions.

Over the next decade, global greenhouse gas emissions need to be cut by 45 percent to meet the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of containing global warming to 1.5°C1. Faced with the climate crisis, governments around the world are introducing new legislation and environmental standards to reach net zero goals. In regions like Europe and the US, decarbonization of buildings is an integral part of the solution as buildings represent some 40 percent of global emissions.

Atos and Johnson Controls plan to leverage each company's leading capabilities to help customers better assess, plan, manage, report and forecast carbon performance of buildings. Atos' Net Zero Transformation portfolio features Atos EcoAct advisory solutions, such as Digital Decarbonization Assessments (DDA) and Sustainability Strategy development. These services are complemented and activated by Johnson Controls Open Blue Net Zero Buildings portfolio which enables customers to achieve their sustainability strategy and goals that can drive 50 percent and more in improvement in energy efficiency and corresponding carbon emissions.

Additionally, the companies plan to work together to deliver new digital capabilities by bringing together the benefits of Atos` Digital Decarbonization Exchange (DDX) built on the Atos Digital Hub foundation with Johnson Controls` OpenBlue Platform and Net Zero Advisor solution, which will help customers by providing real-time AI enabled monitoring and reporting of sustainability metrics as well as clean energy.

The joint collaboration on data and services will enable clients to gain a detailed initial understanding of their real estate energy usage, and to build a strategy and implementation programme of solutions to target energy reduction in line with their Net Zero ambitions.

"Our customers have a clear and compelling imperative to reduce carbon emissions as part of the global drive to combat climate change, with many striving for decarbonization by 2030," said George Oliver, Johnson Controls chairman and CEO. "Together, Atos and Johnson Controls bring a powerful set of complementary decarbonization solutions and open technology platforms to help our customers, businesses and others, drive down carbon emissions while creating environments for healthy people, healthy places, and a healthy planet," Oliver added.

"Sustainable buildings are vital to bending the emissions trajectory towards zero, both for communities and for companies. In addition to direct cost savings, they can provide incredible environmental and wellness benefits, becoming agents of positive change. The partnership between Johnson Controls and Atos represents a new step towards this collective ambition, making real decarbonization strategies and net zero trajectories," explained Elie Girard, Atos CEO.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the Next 20 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space. www.atos.net

1 Source: UN Climate Change https://unfccc.int/process-and-meetings/the-paris-agreement/nationally-determined-contributions-ndcs/nationally-determined-contributions-ndcs/ndc-synthesis-report

