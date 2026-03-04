Johnson Controls Announces Quarterly Dividend

CORK, Ireland, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), a global technology leader in energy efficiency, decarbonization, thermal management and mission-critical performance, has approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock, payable on April 10, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2026. Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.

