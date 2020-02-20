Atos Delivers Predictive Technology to Further Growth Trajectory at Goli Nutrition

PARIS and WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, and Goli Nutrition, an innovator in health and creator of the world's first apple cider vinegar (ACV) gummy, today announce that Atos will deliver its Predictive Maintenance-as-a-Service as part of its Codex solutions and services to improve quality control and increase uptime and capacity for Goli's automated, high tech manufacturing equipment and processes to help support Goli's success and growth.

Goli, the leader in innovative health and wellness', mission is to help people find an enjoyable way to reach their health goals. Since launch, Goli has experienced exponential growth, making their ACV gummies the single largest health product SKU, globally, and the brand is slated for massive retail expansion in 2020. To help fulfill these goals, Goli has added four new manufacturing lines to its California manufacturing plant.

Atos will provide Predictive Maintenance-as-a-Service by implementing modern data processing and data science software that leverages compute at the edge to produce predictive insights to maintenance and operations centers. On premise, Atos' powerful BullSequana Edge devices will provide real-time data science predictions and data ingestion to anticipate machine failure, monitor asset behavior and analyze trends with robust reporting tools.

"Our mission at Goli is to provide consumers with the simplest, most enjoyable option to bettering their overall health and wellness," said Michael Bitensky, Co-Founder of Goli. "Partnering with Atos allows us to empower our manufacturing process with cutting-edge technology to ensure each Goli consumer continues to receive a perfect and consistent experience each and every time."

"Atos' Predictive Maintenance-as-a-Service aims to fuel the inventive nature of Goli's company and infuse its business with data-driven productivity and insights. The key to reinvention in the manufacturing business is operational excellence, which is the ability to achieve the production and distribution agility needed to respond to new opportunities while maintaining efficiency and a sustained competitive margin," said Karan Chetal, Vice President, Head of Strategic Engagements, Atos in North America.

In developing this innovative solution, Goli participated in an Atos Artificial Intelligence Lab session for intensive technical discovery and assessment process to pre-determine any technical requirements and constraints. The AI Lab aids Atos to deepen its knowledge in Goli's process, workflow, tooling and personas, while also providing next-generation technology as Goli becomes the health company of the future.

For more information on how Atos is helping the enterprise transform data into business results, please visit Atos Codex Connected Intelligence.

To learn more about Goli Nutrition, please visit www.goli.com.

About Goli Nutrition

Goli Nutrition is an inventive, people-focused nutrition company driven by the belief that happiness and wellness go hand-in-hand. All of Goli's products are created to complement today's active lifestyles. Organic, vegan and gluten-free, they contain no preservatives, chemicals, or artificial ingredients. Goli has also partnered with Vitamin Angels to combat childhood malnutrition; with every purchase of Goli, Vitamin Angels provides a child in need with a six month supply of vitamins. Goli is available online and in over 25,000 retail stores globally, including Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Vitamin Shoppe, Kroger, Neiman Marcus, Urban Outfitters, GNC and Carrefour. Learn more about how Goli makes wellness achievable at www.goli.com.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education as well as multicultural and pluralistic approaches to research that contribute to scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers, employees and collaborators, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably and confidently in the information technology space.

