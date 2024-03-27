Atos extends partnership with BlueCrest to strengthen critical postal automation services

Five year contract will deepen the Microsoft Azure Cloud focused managed services provided by Atos to BlueCrest

DANBURY, Conn. and PLANO, Texas, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos today announces it has renewed its managed services contract with BlueCrest - a global leader in automated parcel and postal technology. The extension and expansion of the Azure Cloud focused managed services marks the culmination of BlueCrest's transition to a fully Azure Cloud-native enterprise.

Millions of packages and mail, ranging from critical election ballots to essential medications and bills, are processed daily. At the forefront of innovation, BlueCrest's leading-edge solutions powered by best-in-class hardware and software enable businesses and institutions to efficiently manage their parcel, postal and print needs. BlueCrest delivers a comprehensive range of solutions, including advanced parcel automation, mail production, secure vote-by-mail solutions, direct mail, and streamlined print & mail workflow services. Atos' Managed Services comprising of cloud & network services, digital workplace services and cybersecurity enable BlueCrest to efficiently provide critical, secured mail and parcel automation services to its clients across five continents, and to create a superior workplace experience for its 1,500 employees worldwide. Cybersecurity services are delivered by Eviden, the Atos Group business leading in digital, cloud, big data, and security.

Atos' Managed Services enable BlueCrest to efficiently provide critical, secured mail and parcel automation services.

Atos has been working with BlueCrest since 2018 as its exclusive, global hybrid cloud, workplace services and cybersecurity partner. The partnership has enabled BlueCrest and Atos to showcase a technology focused enterprise, leveraging the power of cloud, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver a market leading experience for its clients, employees and partners.

Ana Jimenez, Market General Manager, Manufacturing, Health & Life Sciences, Atos said "We are thrilled BlueCrest has chosen to reaffirm its trust in Atos as its exclusive Managed Services Partner as we advance our partnership to bring more agility, scalability and security to BlueCrest business operations and employee experience."

Subhashish Neogi, Chief Information Officer, BlueCrest said "We have worked with Atos for more than five years now and are very happy with the Managed Services that Atos provide. Cloud technology, Employee Experience and Cybersecurity are vital to our business stability and growth and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Atos to add value to our clients, employees and partners."

About BlueCrest

BlueCrest provides comprehensive data-through-delivery technology solutions, changing how business is done within the postal and parcel industry, and eCommerce. Building upon its long history of innovation and deep industry knowledge, BlueCrest partners with its worldwide client base delivering efficient results and continuous service excellence.

Through both internal development and acquisition, including BCC Software, BlueCrest provides best-in-class solutions which include production-level inkjet printers, inserters, sorters, parcel automation, postal optimization, and productivity improvement software. All of this is supported by a global service organization to include professional services.

Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut the company employs over 1,500 people worldwide and has a rich culture of innovation, collaboration, accountability, resourcefulness, and enthusiasm.

