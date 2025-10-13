Atossa Advances Global Patent Strategy for Z-Endoxifen with New Protection in Israel and Ongoing Renewals

Portfolio covers high-purity Z-endoxifen enteric formulations, performance characteristics, and manufacturing methods, part of Atossa's multi-jurisdiction IP strategy to support clinical and commercial plans

SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) ("Atossa" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing new approaches in breast cancer treatment and prevention, announces key progress in its global intellectual-property strategy for Z-endoxifen, including the issuance of an Israeli patent and continued renewals that reinforce protection for the Company's lead program across major jurisdictions. The Israeli patent (No. 304863), titled, "Methods for Making and Using Endoxifen," was granted on July 2, 2025, with priority to multiple U.S. provisional applications filed in 2017–2018.

The allowed claims in Israel include oral, delayed-release (enteric) dosage forms comprising at least 90% by weight Z-endoxifen, with optional impurity limits (<2%), defined release characteristics in gastric and intestinal media, dose strengths (e.g., 1–4 mg and 8 mg), and pharmacokinetic performance targets (e.g., plasma exposures and steady-state levels). The claims also cover manufacturing methods that enrich the Z-isomer via stepwise crystallization and solvent control. These protections align with Atossa's quality-by-design approach to deliver a consistent, high-purity Z-endoxifen product.

In parallel, Atossa received a Certificate of Patent Renewal from the Israel Patent Office confirming fee payment and renewal status for Patent No. 304863, further supporting the life-cycle management of Z-endoxifen IP in this jurisdiction.

"Strong, durable patents are foundational to our Z-endoxifen strategy," said Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D., Atossa Therapeutics Chairman and CEO. "This new protection in Israel, together with our broader global filings, covers what we believe are the critical elements of product quality, performance, and manufacturing needed to bring Z-endoxifen to patients and to create long-term value for shareholders."

About the Patent Scope in Israel

The granted patent includes: (i) enteric oral formulations with ≥90% Z-endoxifen; (ii) optional impurity and residual-solvent limits; (iii) stability and delayed-release attributes (acid resistance and intestinal release); (iv) dose ranges including 1–4 mg and 8 mg; (v) PK targets such as steady-state plasma levels and exposure ranges; and (vi) a multi-step crystallization process to enrich the Z-isomer. Collectively, these claims support Atossa's global protection for Z-endoxifen composition, performance, and process.

