ATOTO P10 Pro Debuts on Kickstarter with AI Vision Safety Guard and Dual 1080p Recording

HONG KONG, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATOTO announced the launch of P10 Pro on Kickstarter. Positioned as an AI-powered driving and parking safety display built on Android system, P10 Pro pairs a large wireless CarPlay/Android Auto screen with ATOTO-developed AI Vision, dual-channel 1080P recording, low-power parking protection, and cloud-based evidence tools. Dispatch is scheduled to begin in April 2026, with deliveries expected to start in May.

P10 Pro, A Cloud-Connected Portable Driving Hub Parking Monitor & Live View

"P10 Pro is built for drivers who want more than a screen," said Peter, general manager at ATOTO. "We combined a full Android platform with AI vision safety, true dual-channel recording, and cloud tools that help drivers document what happened and stay connected to their vehicle—on the road, when parked, and when away."

AI-powered safety for driving and parking

For daily driving, P10 Pro supports front and cabin cameras recording simultaneously in 1080P, with front-camera WDR and strong-light suppression, plus IR night vision for the in-cabin view. Collision-triggered emergency recording helps surface and preserve key clips after an impact. For critical moments, Instant Golden Hour Emergency Notification can send key images and location details to preset emergency contacts.

For parking, P10 Pro introduces Low-Power Parking Guard, designed to extend monitoring for up to 72 hours. When paired with optional connectivity, drivers can use Remote LiveView to check on the cabin and surroundings from a phone.

ATOTO-developed AI Vision and in-car AI assistance

ATOTO-developed AI Vision adds practical, on-screen cues designed to reduce overlooked risks: fun object and car-type recognition, road-condition hints, and cabin hints for kids and important items. P10 Pro also supports natural-language Q&A with AI, along with driving reminders such as low-fuel prompts and gas suggestions when connected to OBD data.

Cloud Witness: lock and upload evidence when it matters

Cloud Witness is built for drivers who want a fast, intentional way to protect their rights. Drivers can lock important footage and upload it to the cloud, creating a ready record that can be reviewed, organized, or shared when needed.

Optional LTE connectivity with multi‑path networking

P10 Pro supports multiple network paths—including optional LTE （4G SIM / Cloud SIM）, dual‑band Wi-Fi, and tethering—to keep cloud features and remote access available across different routines. This connectivity foundation also supports additional features such as live tracking, geofence alerts, and trip logs with GPS tracks and playback.

How P10 Pro differs from typical portable CarPlay screens

Many entry-level portable CarPlay screens focus on mirroring and basic inputs on lightweight RTOS/Linux platforms. P10 Pro takes a different approach with a full Android platform and an integrated safety workflow that combines capture, AI awareness, and cloud tools.

Full Android platform designed for richer app capability and performance beyond basic mirroring workflows.

Native dual-channel 1080P recording (front + cabin) with WDR front camera and IR night vision in-cabin.

Unified Bluetooth Audio (UBA) workflow designed to reduce audio routing friction across daily use.

Cloud tools including Cloud Witness, Remote LiveView, and Golden Hour emergency notification for evidence and remote awareness.

BLE accessory ecosystem and centralized control for supported devices, plus OTA updates.

Campaign details and availability

The P10 Pro Kickstarter campaign launched on February 25, 2026 and is scheduled to run through April 11, 2026. Limited early-bird tiers start at:

9-inch model: $499.99 (MSRP $833.99; save up to 40% )

10.25-inch model: $549.99 (MSRP $916.99; save up to 40%)

Dispatch is planned for April 2026, with deliveries expected to begin in May. Early‑bird perks are limited—backers are encouraged to visit the campaign page to secure available tiers.

About ATOTO

Founded in 2015, ATOTO is a global automotive electronics brand specializing in intelligent in-car infotainment and safety solutions. With a strong focus on research, design, and vertically integrated manufacturing, ATOTO develops Android-based car systems, AI-enabled driving tools, and connected vehicle technologies for drivers worldwide. The company operates under a direct factory-to-customer model, delivering continuous software updates and long-term after-sales support across international markets.

