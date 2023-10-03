ATP 250 Astana Open: Results & Tournament Overview

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- France's Adrian Mannarino, ranked 34th in the world, was crowned champion of the ATP 250 Astana Open in the capital of Kazakhstan on Tuesday defeating world number 28 Sebastian Korda (USA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, in the final.

In the doubles tournament, the American duo of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow beat Mate Pavić (Croatia) and John Peers (Australia) 7-6(7-4), 7-6(9-7). In 2021, Lammons and Withrow won the ATP Challenger 125 tournament in Astana.

After the final, Korda and Mannarino thanked the audience for their incredible support.

Adrian Mannarino said: "It's been a great week for me with a lot of fans coming and cheering for me. I'm barely cheered like that, even in France, so it was really nice to have this atmosphere during all week". He added: "I'm always happy to be back in Astana, it's been my third time this year, I feel very welcomed and I'm really looking forward to be back next year".

Sebastian Korda said: "I want to thank Mr Bulat Utemuratov for the incredible tournament. It's my fourth time here. It is always a big honor to be back in Kazakhstan."

About Astana Open

Astana hosted ATP 250 tournaments in 2020-2021, and in 2022 it staged its inaugural ATP 500 series. This year the players who competed in Astana included world number 26 and winner of the ATP 500 Halle Open Alexander Bublik, the leader of Kazakhstan's national team; Davis Cup winner, 19-time ATP winner and former world number 3 Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland); another former world number 3, Dominic Thiem (Austria); and junior grand slam winner and former junior world number 1, Sebastian Korda (USA).

Across the tournament in Astana, 16,000+ spectators attended the matches. The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation brought children from its tennis centers across the country, with over 1,000 children attending the tournament every day.

Forty broadcasters covering 110 countries held TV rights for the tournament. In Kazakhstan alone, the total TV audience reached 2 million. The tournament was covered in print and online globally, with 150+ Kazakh and international journalists accredited for the tournament.

Tennis players participated in philanthropic events organized by the KTF. Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Bublik and Sebastian Korda visited the "Asyl Miras Autism Center". Sebastian Korda and Adrian Mannarino took part in a traditional tree planting ceremony on the "Alley of Champions" at the National Tennis Center.

