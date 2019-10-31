ATP Assays Market Worth $315 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "ATP Assays Market by Product (Consumables (Kit, Reagent, Microplate), Instrument (Luminometer, Spectrophotometer)), Application (Contamination Test, Disease Test), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company, F&B), Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global ATP Assays Market size is projected to reach USD 315 million by 2024 from USD 191 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.5%.

Growth in this market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for ATP assays in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, rising investments in pharmaceutical & biotechnology R&D, the increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic and infectious diseases, and the shift from culture-based tests to rapid tests.

The consumables & accessories segment accounted for the largest share of the ATP Assays Market, by product, in 2018

Based on product, the market is segmented into consumables & accessories and instruments. The consumables & accessories segment accounted for the largest ATP Assays Market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high usage of ATP assays for microbial contamination testing and the growing applications of ATP assays in different industries like the food & beverage industry and agriculture industry. The large share of this segment is also supported by the fact that the consumables such as kits & reagents, microplates, and swabs are purchased repeatedly as compared to instruments such as luminometers and spectrophotometers.

By end user, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for the largest market share in 2018

Based on end user, the ATP Assays Market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, the food & beverage industry, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, and academic & research institutions. In 2018, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the market. ATP assays are emerging as preferred tools for screening potential drug compounds; therefore, many pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are gradually replacing other in vitro and biochemical assays with cell-based assays, such as ATP assays, in drug discovery. Owing to the increasing adoption of cell-based assays, the use of ATP assay kits is also likely to increase in the coming years.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the ATP Assays Market from 2019 to 2024

The global ATP Assays Market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR, as several countries are witnessing a growing number of proteomics, genomics, and stem cell research activities, increasing research funding, rising investments by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and the growing trend of research infrastructure modernization.

The prominent players in the global ATP Assays Market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Promega Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Abcam plc. (UK), Danaher Corporation (US), Hygiena, LLC. (US), BioThema AB (Sweden), Abnova Corporation (Taiwan), AAT Bioquest (US), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), BioVision, Inc. (US), Geno Technology, Inc. (US), Biotium (US), Canvax Biotech S.L. (Spain), Creative Bioarray (US), Elabscience (US) and MBL International Corporation (US).

