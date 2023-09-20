ATRenew Joins the United Nations Global Compact

SHANGHAI, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATRenew Inc. ("ATRenew" or the "Company") (NYSE: RERE), a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China, today announced that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact (the "UNGC") initiative, a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices. 

Launched in 2000, the UNGC is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 4,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries. The UNGC is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of United Nations goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals.

Mr. Kerry Xuefeng Chen, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of ATRenew, commented, "We are proud to join the United Nations Global Compact initiative, reaffirming our steadfast commitment to ethical practices, sustainability, and social responsibility as a core component of our corporate strategy. We recognize and integrate the UNGC's Ten Principles into our day-to-day operations, and we are eager to make a meaningful contribution to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. We see our membership as a supplement to our existing mission of creating positive change and building a more prosperous and sustainable world."

Headquartered in Shanghai, ATRenew Inc. operates a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China under the brand ATRenew. Since its inception in 2011, ATRenew has been on a mission to give a second life to all idle goods, addressing the environmental impact of pre-owned consumer electronics by facilitating recycling and trade-in services, and distributing the devices to prolong their lifecycle. ATRenew's open platform integrates C2B, B2B, and B2C capabilities to empower its online and offline services. Through its end-to-end coverage of the entire value chain and its proprietary inspection, grading, and pricing technologies, ATRenew sets the standard for China's pre-owned consumer electronics industry. ATRenew is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

