Atreo Expands RTSM Capabilities for Precision Medicine Clinical Trials

Agile Functionality Address an Unmet Need Within Clinical Development

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atreo, Inc., a Clinical Development technology company focused on modernizing and simplifying the RTSM delivery experience, recently launched groundbreaking precision medicine RTSM capabilities in support of a leading radiopharm organization to address an unmet need within the life sciences space, offering standard functionality to address the growing emergence of targeted therapeutics.

"Atreo's team has collaborated with several precision medicine sponsor organizations in recent months, and it became clear that an agile RTSM solution to support the nuances of their studies did not exist," said Ryan Harrison, Atreo CEO. "Given the efficacy of targeted therapies and increasing frequency of these study designs, our team made a strategic decision to build standard RTSM functionality to support the requirements of such protocols. Rather than develop a standalone custom system to support our partner, we followed Atreo's product methodology by embedding all precision medicine features into our core product."

"RTSM systems have historically lacked out of the box, configurable functionality to support precision medicine, radiopharm, and cell | gene therapy trials," said Jon Ball, Atreo COO. "Atreo's unique functionality, built within our next generation Studio RTSM configuration platform, allows precision medicine RTSM solutions to be seamlessly delivered via 100% configuration, ensuring a quality profile that has proven historically challenging to maintain when building bespoke systems."

Atreo's future RTSM product releases will expand upon its personalized medicine solutions. "Precision medicine focused clinical teams have embraced the guidance of Atreo's team on how to deliver a simplified, intuitive solution for the unique workflows of their trial designs," said Brian Dunton, Atreo's Head of Client Services. "We encourage all precision medicine focused sponsors to collaborate with Atreo's team on how our RTSM solution can be leveraged to streamline their experiences."

Atreo is a Clinical Technology company, comprised of experienced Clinical Technology experts, that offers the next generation of RTSM platform. Atreo helps Clinical Teams to modernize the RTSM experience with unmatched agility and simplicity by leveraging advanced technology and testing methods. Atreo has addressed all common RTSM pain points. Our solution offers numerous advantages, with a specific emphasis on:

Speed: 1 - 2 week RTSM build from Kickoff to Go-Live

Quality Quantified: Modern testing practices mitigating RTSM risk

Agility: Simplified system changes at no cost and unmatched quality

