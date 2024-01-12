Atreo Strengthens Global Expansion Efforts with addition of RTSM Expert

Strategic Hire Bolsters Client Services in Response to Growing Study Volume

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atreo, Inc., a Clinical Development SaaS company focused on modernizing and simplifying the RTSM delivery experience, proudly announces the appointment of Jay Lind as the Senior Director, Product Delivery in support of 2024 growth.

Jay Lind brings 23 years of cross functional RTSM expertise to Atreo, including RTSM delivery experience and team oversight supporting a Top 5 Pharma organization. Most recently, Jay served as AbbVie's Director of Vendor Strategy and Relationships, where he managed vendor strategy for multiple services and clinical technologies.

"2023 proved to be a highly successful year at Atreo, including onboarding of 20+ new clients across a diverse mix of large biopharma organizations, global CROs, and mid-sized biotechs," said Ryan Harrison, Atreo's CEO. "While modern, next generation technology is a core advantage, ensuring that RTSM experts are the focal point of all RTSM builds is a defining benefit of Atreo's partnership model. Jay's addition underscores Atreo's dedication to combining next-generation technology advantages with exemplary customer service throughout all client engagements."

"I am thrilled to be part of Atreo's mission," said Jay Lind. "Having spent most of my career in RTSM delivery, tailoring strategy based on each client's priorities and needs, it is refreshing to see first-hand how our approach simplifies the experience for both our clients and team members while also allowing industry redefining agility to support change. While Atreo's technology has certainly reset the bar, their vision, team and culture made it an easy decision to join such a forward thinking organization like Atreo."

About Atreo ( https://atreo.io )

Atreo is a Clinical Technology company, comprised of experienced Clinical Technology experts, that has created the next generation of RTSM platform. Atreo helps Clinical Teams to modernize the RTSM experience with unmatched agility and simplicity by leveraging advanced technology and testing methods. Atreo has addressed all historical RTSM pain points, ensuring an "Time Better Spent" experience for our client partners. Our solution offers numerous advantages, with a specific emphasis on:

RTSM Built at Your Pace and Preference: 1 - 2 week RTSM build from Kickoff to Go-Live

Quality Quantified: Modern testing practices mitigating RTSM risk

Agility: Simplified system changes at no cost and unmatched quality

Reduced Cost of Ownership: Savings of 40%+ in total RTSM ownership costs

