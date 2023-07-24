Atreo Welcomes Jon Dole and Mark Paiz as New Board Members

New Board Appointees Bolster Atreo's Seasoned Executive Team

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atreo, Inc., a next-generation RTSM technology company, is thrilled to announce the appointment of two new distinguished board members, Jon Dole and Mark Paiz, who bring a wealth of industry experience to our organization. The decision was finalized during Atreo's Annual Stockholder's Meeting held on July 19, 2023.

Jon and Mark's appointment to Atreo's board fortifies the company's strategic direction with extensive industry knowledge and exceptional accomplishments in the RTSM / IRT / Clinical Supplies domains.  Their addition to the board marks a pivotal moment in Atreo's journey, further solidifying its position as a technology leader in RTSM space.

Jon Dole is a RTSM visionary and successful entrepreneur.  Jon has founded multiple RTSM companies and has been instrumental in driving Atreo's innovation focus.  His strategic vision and deep understanding of the RTSM space will undoubtedly complement Atreo's growth objectives.

Mark Paiz is a seasoned Life Sciences Technology executive and entrepreneur, bringing several decades of experience to Atreo, having held prominent leadership roles at both startups and Fortune 500 organizations.  His insights into scaling technology organizations and Clinical Supplies experience make him an invaluable asset to Atreo.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jon and Mark to Atreo's Board of Directors. Their impressive track records and deep understanding of our industry will significantly enhance our ability to chart a successful course for the future," said Ryan Harrison, CEO of Atreo.  "Both Mark and Jon have been actively providing their expertise and guidance since Atreo's founding, demonstrating their dedication to our mission from day one.  Their commitment to the organization's values and vision makes them an ideal fit to support Atreo's continued growth."

About Atreo:

Atreo is a modern RTSM company, comprised of experienced clinical technology experts, that has created the next generation of RTSM platform.  Atreo helps clinical teams to modernize the RTSM experience with unmatched agility and simplicity by leveraging advanced technology and testing practices. Atreo has solved all common RTSM challenges, offering numerous advantages, with a specific emphasis on:

Speed: 1 - 2 Week RTSM build from Kickoff to Launch
Collaborative RTSM Design: RTSM configured prior to Kickoff Meeting
Agility: System changes at no cost and unmatched quality

SOURCE Atreo, Inc.

