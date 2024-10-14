Atreo's Next Generation RTSM Features on Display at Informa IRT 2024

Arrival of Studio v1.7 Marks Atreo's Most Expansive Product Release

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atreo, Inc., a next generation Clinical Development SaaS company focused on modernizing and simplifying the RTSM delivery experience, announces the arrival of our most comprehensive product release to date, focused on expansion of Clinical Supplies management tools and enhancements to our in-platform collaboration tool, further streamlining the RTSM build and UAT experiences for Atreo's client partners.

"As Atreo's client portfolio continues to grow, we've been so fortunate to collaborate with clients and industry experts who have generously shared their expertise and invested in our ongoing refinement of our products," said Rebecca Stone, Senior Director of Product at Atreo. "Customer feedback has always been at the core of our approach to enhancing RTSM features. Our recent v1.6 and v1.7 Studio releases were thoughtfully curated in close partnership with experienced Clinical Supplies professionals, with a focus on streamlining IP management and simplifying the RTSM experience for sites users."

"Atreo's Studio v1.7 arrival further emphasizes our commitment to client driven product innovation" Ryan Harrison, CEO Post this

"Since joining Atreo, I've been incredibly impressed by the thoughtful advancements the team has integrated into our Studio platform," said Evan Hahn, Atreo's newly appointed Head of Global Sales. "The platform's agility and expansive configurable options have far surpassed my lofty expectations. This is the RTSM solution I've been championing since entering the field 15 years ago. Our v1.7 release marks another significant step towards modernizing the RTSM experience for both Atreo's clients and our internal teams."

About Atreo: https://atreo.io

Atreo is a Clinical Technology company and a top destination of RTSM experts, that has created the next generation RTSM platform. Atreo helps Clinical Teams to modernize the RTSM experience with unmatched agility and simplicity by leveraging advanced technology and testing methods. Atreo has addressed all common RTSM pain points. Our solution offers numerous advantages, with a specific emphasis on:

Speed: 1 - 2 week RTSM build from Kickoff to Go-Live

Quality Quantified: Modern testing practices mitigating RTSM risk

Agility: Simplified system changes at no cost and unmatched quality

SOURCE Atreo, Inc.