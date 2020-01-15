Atreseries Internacional premieres 'The Refugees', the first co-production with the BBC in Spain

Natalia Tena, the actor of 'Game of Thrones' and the 'Black Mirror' Christmas Special, heads an international cast

From the creators of 'Velvet' and 'Under Suspicion', the series revolves around the exodus of 3 billion people who, fleeing an impending catastrophe, travel from the future to the present

MADRID, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Starting January 20, 'The Refugees' (8x50'), the first Spanish series co-produced with the BBC, will air for the first time on Atreseries Internacional. It is a dramatic thriller with a futuristic premise in which nature plays a starring role.

From the creators of 'Velvet' and 'Under Suspicion', the ATRESMEDIA series delves into the mystery that surrounds a family whose life will be forever changed by a disturbing visit. The reason: humanity is experiencing the greatest exodus in its history as 3 billion people from the future travel to the present to escape from an impending global disaster. Every refugee must follow two rules: They cannot talk about the future or interact with their families.

The Refugees will travel from the future to prime time on Atreseries with a very international cast, led by the British actor with Spanish roots, Natalia Tena (Game of Thrones, Black Mirror and Harry Potter), David Leon (RocknRolla, Vera) and Will Keen (Holby City, The Bill, The Impressionists, The Wire, Casualty 1907, Elisabeth), with Brendan Price (The Nameless), Gillian Apter (Celia), and Charlotte Vega (El secreto de Puente Viejo).

Executive produced by Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández Valdés and Nacho Manubens, The Refugees is an original idea by Ramón Campos, Gema R. Neira, Adolfo Valor and Cristóbal Garrido, directed by David Pinillos and Elías León and filmed in the Madrid mountains.

AIR TIMES

Every Monday, starting January 20

Latin America

20:00 Mexico / 21:00 Colombia / 22:00 Venezuela / 23:00 Argentina

U S

9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

