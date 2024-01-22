ATRI ISSUES CALL FOR MOTOR CARRIERS AND OWNER-OPERATORS TO PARTICIPATE IN DETENTION SURVEY

News provided by

American Transportation Research Institute

22 Jan, 2024, 12:19 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a larger study on the impacts of truck driver detention on the industry, the American Transportation Research Institute today issued a call for motor carriers and owner-operators to participate in new ATRI data collection on the consequences of driver detention in the trucking industry.

Driver detention – time spent waiting at shipper or receiver facilities outside of loading/unloading – is a longstanding issue in the trucking industry. Accordingly, ATRI's Research Advisory Committee (RAC) identified the need for new research to document the widespread negative consequences of driver detention for carriers, truck drivers, shippers, and the economy as a whole.

The short survey asks motor carriers and owner-operators to share details on their experience with driver detention and how it relates to their operations, as well as their strategies for mitigating detention. Later this year ATRI will release two additional surveys as a part of this research, one for company drivers and one for shippers/receivers. 

"Driver detention is everyone's problem, and it isn't going away," said Stephen A. Truono, NFI Industries EVP & Chief Risk Officer. "While carriers have made efforts to address it in recent years, ATRI's comprehensive detention research will shed light on the impact and scale of driver detention on both trucking and supply chains in general."

Motor carriers and owner-operators are encouraged to complete the survey by clicking here.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501c3 not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute

Also from this source

ATRI Seeks Truck Driver Input on Challenges Encountered by Women Drivers

ATRI Seeks Truck Driver Input on Challenges Encountered by Women Drivers

The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) today launched a new survey to identify what both women and men truck drivers believe to be the ...

New ATRI Analysis Examines California's Electrification Readiness

The American Transportation Research Institute today released an analysis examining the state of California's readiness for full vehicle...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Trucking and Road Transportation

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.