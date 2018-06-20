Atria Senior Living Donates $10,000 to Every Mother Counts

Atria's 2018 Mother's Day online campaign encouraged residents, families and the general public to share stories about the traits they inherited from their mothers. In addition to celebrating mothers, the senior living company committed to giving Every Mother Counts $1 for every photo and $5 for every video shared on the Atria StoryWise™ app and social media using the hashtag #MomGenes.

Residents and families of more than 200 Atria communities across the U.S. and Canada participated in the campaign, sharing personal stories of motherhood in support of Every Mother Counts.

"We're excited to make this donation in honor of the more than 10,000 mothers we serve each day in our communities. One of the greatest lessons we've learned from these amazingly wise women is the importance of giving back and helping others," said Regan Atkinson, Senior Vice President – Customer Experience for Atria. "We believe in the work of Every Mother Counts and their efforts to achieve quality, respectful and equitable maternity care for all."

"Atria supports mothers and women by the quality of care offered to their residents in each of their communities," said Grace Lee Kellum, Director of Partnerships for Every Mother Counts. "Pregnancy and childbirth are not always the joyful events that we hope for. The Mother's Day campaign and Atria's partnership helps mothers access essential maternity care around the world."

About Every Mother Counts

Every Mother Counts is a nonprofit organization that helps mothers access essential maternity care to make pregnancy and childbirth safe for every mother, everywhere. The organization educates the public about maternal health and engages thought leaders and partners to achieve quality, respectful and equitable maternity care. Since 2012, Every Mother Counts has provided more than $5 million in grants focused on improving access to essential maternity care. Every Mother Counts currently supports 12 grantees in seven countries, including Bangladesh, Guatemala, Haiti, India, Tanzania, Uganda and the United States. For more information, visit http://www.everymothercounts.org.

About Atria Senior Living

Atria Senior Living is a leading operator of independent living, assisted living, supportive living and memory care communities in nearly 225 locations in 27 states and seven Canadian provinces. We are the residence of choice for more than 21,000 seniors, and the workplace of choice for more than 14,800 employees. We create vibrant communities where older adults can thrive and participate, know that their contributions are valued, and enjoy access to opportunities and support that help them keep making a positive difference in our world.

For more information about Atria, visit us online at AtriaSeniorLiving.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter. For career opportunities and more information about working for Atria, visit AtriaSeniorLiving.com/Careers.

