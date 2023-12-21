Atria Wealth Solutions Adds $175 Million Team from Cetera and Edward Jones

Texas-based Gaschen, Berlingeri & Casebolt Join Atria's Cadaret Grant for Enhanced Client Experience

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. ("Atria"), a multi-channel wealth management solutions holding company, today announced the addition of Gaschen, Berlingeri & Casebolt, to Atria subsidiary Cadaret Grant. Previously with Cetera Advisors and Edward Jones, the Lubbock, Texas-based team oversees over $175 million in client assets.

Paul Gaschen and Angel Berlingeri, who originally co-founded Gaschen, Berlingeri and Associates, along with Jonathan "Jon" Casebolt, have decades of experience in multi-generational wealth planning and providing strategic growth and transition solutions for small business owners. Their decision to join Atria's Cadaret Grant was driven by the desire to partner with a firm that offers tailored solutions for their diverse client base and supports their future business ambitions with innovative resources.

Bill Morrissey, Head of Atria's Independent Channel, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Paul, Angel and Jon to Cadaret Grant and the Atria family. Their comprehensive wealth management approach and dedication to their clients match our capability set and culture at Atria. We look forward to our partnership and supporting their growth and evolution."

The team provides a broad range of wealth management services to their clients, including investment management, financial and estate planning and insurance. Gaschen, Berlingeri & Casebolt work closely with estate planning attorneys, CPAs, realtors and other professionals to provide solutions that meet the complex needs of their clients.

Gaschen shared his perspective on the transition, saying, "Joining Cadaret Grant and Atria is a key step for us. Their innovative approach and tailored support are exactly what we need to meet our ambitious goals to expand and refine our practice."

Berlingeri expressed a similar sentiment, commenting, "We are very excited about this move to the Atria family because it represents a strategic advancement for our firm and how we support and engage with our clients."

Casebolt added, "Partnering with Atria gives us advanced tools that will significantly improve our client service capabilities. This partnership is exciting for us as it demonstrates Atria's commitment to empowering independent financial professionals like us with the resources and support needed to excel in our mission."

About Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria), headquartered in New York City, is a wealth management solutions holding company focused on delivering a clear path to the future of financial advice for financial professionals, financial institutions and their clients. Atria's broker-dealer and RIA subsidiaries, located throughout the U.S., empower independent financial professionals and financial institutions with a sophisticated set of tools, services and capabilities that deepen client relationships and maximize efficiencies in their practices.

Atria operates the following wealth management subsidiaries that provide brokerage and advisory services: CUSO Financial Services, Sorrento Pacific Financial, Cadaret Grant, NEXT Financial Group, Western International Securities, SCF Securities and Grove Point Financial. Atria's subsidiaries together support close to 2,700 financial professionals with nearly $120 billion of assets under administration. Each broker/dealer is a member FINRA/SIPC, and each advisory firm is a federally registered investment adviser. For more information, please visit atriawealth.com.

