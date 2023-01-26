Atria Wealth Solutions Appoints Kevin Mummau and Brian Bichler as Co-Heads of Atria's Financial Institution Channel to Drive Ongoing Growth Strategy Across Credit Unions and Banks

Atria's Head of Financial Institution Channel, Valorie Seyfert, set to retire at end of February

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria), a wealth management solutions holding company, today announced that Kevin Mummau and Brian Bichler have been appointed Co-Heads of Atria Wealth Solutions' Financial Institution channel with direct responsibility for CUSO Financial Services (CFS) and its sister broker-dealer Sorrento Pacific Financial LLC (SPF). In their new roles, they will lead this channel in continuing the firm's unwavering commitment to developing and customizing investment programs for credit unions and banks.

For more than 20 years, Mr. Mummau has been the driving force behind CFS/SPF's strategic growth offering, most recently as Chief Relationship Officer overseeing the firm's relationship management team, managed investment programs and program development initiatives across several hundred credit union and bank program clients.

Mr. Bichler, prior to this appointment, was Head of Platform Experience at Atria, where he led the design and rollout of many CFS/SPF initiatives, including the award-winning financial professional platform Unio and end-client portal and mobile application Clear1, and drove many facets of the firm's service and support offering. He brings more than 25 years of experience in financial services to his new role and previously held various executive positions, including Executive Director of Platform Strategy and Head of Advisor and Marketing Platforms at Morgan Stanley and Chief Information Officer of Wealth Management at Zions Bank.

Doug Ketterer, CEO and Founding Partner of Atria, said, "Brian and Kevin are proven leaders and, as Co-Heads of our Financial Institution channel, their skills, knowledge and long-standing relationships will strengthen our commitment to financial institutions and their members and clients. Both bring deep experience, a track record of thoughtful innovation and strong client relationship skills to their new roles. Coming off a record revenue year in 2022, Atria has ambitious goals for our Financial Institution channel this year and beyond. Brian and Kevin are the right leaders to lead this channel for us, and the breadth and depth of their combined talent and experience will have a huge impact on our business and that of our clients."

Concurrent with Messrs. Mummau and Bichler's appointment, Valorie Seyfert, Head of Atria's Financial Institution channel and Co-Founder and President of CFS/SPF, has announced her retirement. Ketterer said, "We are so very fortunate for Valorie's leadership over the past 26 years. In the truest sense of the word, she was a trailblazer for this industry and our firm. We have exciting plans for the future of CFS/SPF, and her legacy of insight, expertise and dynamism will have a lasting impact on the firm, our financial institution partners and our industry for decades to come."

About Atria Wealth Solutions

Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria), headquartered in New York City, is a wealth management solutions holding company focused on delivering a clear path to the future of financial advice for financial professionals, financial institutions and their clients. Atria's broker-dealer and RIA subsidiaries, located throughout the U.S., empower financial institutions and independent financial professionals with a sophisticated set of tools, services and capabilities that deepen client relationships and maximize efficiencies in their practices.

Atria operates the following independent wealth management subsidiaries that provide brokerage and advisory services: Cadaret Grant & Co., NEXT Financial Group, Western International Securities, SCF Securities, CUSO Financial Services, and Sorrento Pacific Financial. Atria's subsidiaries together support nearly 2,500 financial professionals and approximately $100 billion of assets under administration. For more information, please visit atriawealth.com.

About CUSO Financial Services, LP and Sorrento Pacific Financial LLC

Established in 1997, full-service, sister broker dealers CUSO Financial Services, L.P. and Sorrento Pacific Financial LLC (Members FINRA/SIPC) provide customized investment and insurance solutions to over 200 financial institutions throughout the country, with over $30 billion in AUA. Headquartered in San Diego, with branch offices nationwide, both broker dealers are SEC Registered Investment Advisers, with expertise in key areas including retirement services, wealth management, advisory solutions and insurance products for both individuals and business customers. For more information, visit cusonet.com.

