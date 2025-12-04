Atrium Announces Direct Access for Andi, the Industry-Leading AI Salesforce Development Consultant

Direct-to-Customer Subscription Makes Andi's 98% Faster AI Development and Enterprise-Grade Security Available Starting Today

BOZEMAN, Mont., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atrium , an AI-native Salesforce consultancy, announces the launch of direct access to Andi , its industry-leading AI agent, via subscription service starting today. As demonstrated live during Dreamforce 2025, Andi is designed to empower development teams, redefine the speed and scalability of Salesforce configuration, and compress weeks of development and configuration into minutes.

Replace Hours of Consulting with One AI Agent

Now available for direct access, a monthly Andi subscription includes hosting, platform access, and licenses for up to three users, with additional seats available for purchase.

"I've had more 'wow moments' working with Andi over the past year than I can ever remember having in consulting," said Greg Barlin , Atrium's VP of Product, AI Platforms. "It combines specialized knowledge with actionability, allowing users to generate and deploy Salesforce configuration in ways that nothing else does. This is Claude Code for Salesforce config."

Having been available to Atrium clients leveraging Salesforce services since the spring, Andi has already demonstrated its ability to accelerate Salesforce development. On average, Andi is dramatically faster than manual methods:

99% faster for creating and modifying fields: roughly 30 seconds for 20 fields, as compared to 30 minutes for a human.

for creating and modifying fields: roughly 30 seconds for 20 fields, as compared to 30 minutes for a human. 95% faster for creating a complex validation rule: under 90 seconds, as compared to 15-30 minutes for a human.

for creating a complex validation rule: under 90 seconds, as compared to 15-30 minutes for a human. Up to 98% faster for creating complex flows: handling 50+ decision points and steps in 4-5 minutes, as compared to 2-5 hours for a human.

for creating complex flows: handling 50+ decision points and steps in 4-5 minutes, as compared to 2-5 hours for a human. 98% faster for adding comments to existing Apex code.

"From the moment we began our trial, it was clear that Andi isn't just another generic AI tool—it's a vertical solution built by people who truly understand the challenges we face in revenue operations," said Mariano Salatino , VP of Revenue Operations at Dragos . "I'm genuinely impressed by how precisely it addresses our use cases and the potential it unlocks for our team to drive efficiency and innovation."

Andi facilitates rapid and smart execution by allowing users to work with natural language prompts, which is then translated into structured XML that can be fed directly into Salesforce. Key capabilities include:

Instantly generating objects, fields, validation rules, flows, permission sets, and page layouts.

Automatically executing Jira stories, moving statuses forward and commenting on the results.

Converting legacy workflow rules and Process Builders into modern flows.

Building structured page layouts from wireframes or written descriptions.

Designed as "human-guided AI," Andi is purpose built to augment human consultants, not replace their expertise. In addition to the time and cost savings associated with Andi's industry-leading level of automation, enterprise-grade security is paramount; all customers have a dedicated, secure single-tenant instance of Andi, and all generated configurations and documentation are reviewed and approved by human counterparts before deployment.

Eliminating delays, change orders, and timesheets, Andi can help businesses take advantage of AI-assisted delivery without engaging in more holistic consulting services. Atrium customers can now scale delivery without adding headcount or lengthy ramp times, breaking free from legacy consulting models and ensuring high-quality technical outputs.

About Atrium

As the only AI-native Salesforce consulting partner, Atrium uses cutting-edge AI tools internally, optimizing how we deliver services for greater speed, accuracy, and efficiency — allowing us to repeatedly deliver outcomes that others merely promise. Learn more at atrium.ai .

Media Contact

Natasa Marinkovic

[email protected]

800-674-3103

SOURCE Atrium