Atrium Launches an AI-enabled Credit Intelligence Platform helping investors and analysts spot bank balance sheet risks first

With $4m in Seed funding, Atrium watches every U.S. county, mortgage filing, court docket, and property website. When a bank credit issue appears–defaults, mortgage fraud, declining occupancy–you're alerted, before earnings or the 8-K filing hits

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atrium announces the launch of its enterprise SaaS platform that enables bank and real estate investors and analysts to drill from a bank's balance sheet to every building it finances—in one click. Atrium's monitoring solution powers proactive and ongoing credit risk analysis so investors will not be stuck evaluating risk in hindsight. The company has raised $4 million in financing from Castle Island Ventures and EJF Ventures to accelerate product development and support nationwide data coverage.

"Credit issues are the #1 cause of bank failure, and U.S. banks hold $3 trillion in CRE debt on their balance sheets, but bank analysts and investors are often the last ones to know about a credit issue," said Ryan Alfred, CEO and founder of Atrium. "We uncover and analyze a huge amount of data - starting with bank regulatory data and overlaying county mortgage records and parcel maps, legal foreclosure and default filings, and property level intelligence, to provide clear signals of loan‑level risk before a negative earnings surprise or an 8-K filing with bad credit news."

To demonstrate the power of the platform, Atrium has published several research reports and credit alerts showcasing its powerful insights:

The Life Science Reckoning through the lens of a U.S. regional bank;

Against the Grain — An alternative approach to ailing office loans;

How a Single Fraudster hit the balance sheet of 6+ banks

How it Works

From Big Picture to Smallest Detail: Analysts can move easily from examining high-level line credit trends in multifamily or CRE, down to specific details like the exact type of collateral, individual notes, lien chains, and verified beneficial owners.

Analysts can move easily from examining high-level line credit trends in multifamily or CRE, down to specific details like the exact type of collateral, individual notes, lien chains, and verified beneficial owners. Real-Time Market Moves: When a default hits, inform your decision-making with material facts about the property, the risk of contagion, and the overall exposure to the sponsor.

When a default hits, inform your decision-making with material facts about the property, the risk of contagion, and the overall exposure to the sponsor. Proactive Flags: Atrium 9-level Risk Grades alert you to credit migration issues before they hit earnings or the call report.

Atrium 9-level Risk Grades alert you to credit migration issues before they hit earnings or the call report. Deep Research: No one goes deeper in understanding major trends in the bank credit market, surfacing details other miss before the market understands them.

Market Validation - at Every Level

Early users say Atrium shortens the distance between a bank's disclosures and the underlying collateral.

"Atrium gives us X‑ray vision into collateral and sponsors. Given the importance of being able to evaluate CRE exposures at banks, Atrium is a critical tool for investors." said Jason Ruggiero, Co‑CIO at EJF Capital.

Bank operators echo the importance of speed: "Atrium helps us evaluate new credit opportunities and lien chains quickly. It's a new standard for transparency," said Wendy Cai-Lee, CEO of Piermont Bank.

John Maxfield, community bank advocate and founder of Maxfield on Banks says "Ryan Alfred and his team at Atrium are some of the smartest, most creative thinkers in finance. I stand behind what they've built at Atrium."

Atrium is available today as an enterprise subscription with role‑based seats. Institutional teams can request a demo or security‑review packet at atriumdata.ai .

About Atrium

Atrium delivers decision‑grade intelligence on U.S. banks by marrying regulatory filings, securities data, and the nation's deepest property‑deed dataset. The company was founded by experienced enterprise data founders and data‑infrastructure engineers and is fully remote with staff in every U.S. time zone.

