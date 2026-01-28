ATS Energy Applauds Bipartisan Waste Heat to Wattage Act, Highlights Deployment-Ready Technology for Rural and Industrial America

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATS Energy, the developer of the world's first solid-state generator that converts industrial waste heat directly into clean electricity with no moving parts, today welcomed the introduction of the Waste Heat to Wattage Act, bipartisan legislation that would expand federal support for waste energy recovery projects across rural America.

Introduced by Gabe Vasquez (D-NM-02) and Jim Baird (R-IN-04), the bill (H.R. 7080) would recognize waste energy recovery as a renewable energy source under the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Energy for America Program (REAP), enabling farmers, manufacturers, and rural businesses to access grants and loan guarantees to deploy proven waste heat-to-power technologies.

"Waste heat is one of the largest untapped energy resources in the U.S. economy," said Doug Hudson, CEO of ATS Energy. "The Waste Heat to Wattage Act is a pragmatic, bipartisan step that recognizes energy already being produced and wasted can be converted into reliable, emission-free electricity. Our technology is designed to help rural and industrial operators turn that heat into a competitive advantage."

Every year, American industries release vast amounts of usable heat from processes such as manufacturing, refining, power generation, and waste management. Waste energy recovery systems capture this otherwise lost heat or pressure and convert it into electricity—reducing grid demand, stabilizing energy costs, and cutting emissions without requiring new fuel inputs.

ATS Energy's solid-state generator (SSG) converts industrial waste heat into electricity using thermoelectric technology with no moving parts, virtually no maintenance, and zero onsite emissions. The system integrates with a closed-loop heat exchanger to capture waste heat from exhausts or hot liquid streams and generate power for on-site use.

In November 2025, ATS announced the world's first commercial agreement for the deployment of a megawatt-scale SSG, marking a major milestone in scaling waste heat-to-power at industrial facilities.

The Waste Heat to Wattage Act is particularly relevant for industries that form the backbone of rural economies, many of which already operate energy-intensive processes with significant waste heat streams. Priority applications for ATS technology include:

Pyrolysis and Waste-to-Energy facilities, where exhaust heat can be converted into clean power to improve efficiency and revenues

Generator, turbine, and compressor exhaust, including thousands of compressor stations operating in rural regions

Thermal oxidizers, which destroy pollutants and produce recoverable heat

Kiln exhaust in cement, lime, and soda ash production

Refinery hot liquid loops, where heat recovery generates electricity while reducing cooling loads

"These facilities are operating today across rural and industrial America," Hudson added. "With supportive policies like the Waste Heat to Wattage Act, waste heat recovery can be deployed quickly to deliver clean, dependable power, strengthen rural economies, and improve energy security."

The legislation has been endorsed by the Heat is Power Association, which is leading industry advocacy for its advancement in Congress. If enacted, the bill would accelerate the deployment of waste heat-to-power technologies that generate 24/7, emission-free electricity, while lowering energy costs and improving grid resilience for rural businesses.

ATS ENERGY

ATS Energy is revolutionizing the way industries manage waste heat, providing the world's first and only solid-state solution that converts industrial waste heat into clean, sustainable electricity without the need for turbines or moving parts. ATS Energy offers a 99% circular, scalable, cost-effective, and revenue-positive technology that helps industries reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency. With the potential to eliminate millions of tons of CO2, ATS Energy is radically redefining the future of energy. Recognized as a 2024 Earthshot Prize Winner in the "Fix the Climate" category, ATS Energy is committed to turning waste into opportunity and building a cleaner, more sustainable future for generations to come. Learn more at www.ats.energy .

SOURCE Advanced Thermovoltaic Systems