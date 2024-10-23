ATS Technic and Proponent Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Global MRO Supply Chain Solutions

Under the terms of the MOU, Proponent will serve as the primary supplier of parts, components, and consumables to support ATS Technic's base maintenance hangar at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), scheduled to open in 2025. The agreement will streamline logistics and inventory management to ensure the timely delivery of critical components, improving overall service efficiency.

"This partnership aligns with the mission of ATS Technic to offer world-class MRO services while optimizing the supply chain for our clients," said Mahdi Altahaineh, CEO of ATS Technic. "By designating Proponent as our primary parts supplier at DWC, we will ensure that our operations will be supported by a world-class logistics network, allowing us to reduce turnaround times and improve service efficiency for our clients."

Jeff Nixon, CCO for Proponent, stated, "We worked vigorously with ATS Technic to understand how we can help them with their biggest pain points, and we're excited with the solutions we developed that will allow them to improve their delivery and service efficiency."

The non-binding MOU was agreed to during the 2024 MRO Europe in Barcelona, Spain. MRO Europe is the leading event in the region for the commercial aviation aftermarket, attracting over 10,000 attendees representing airlines, lessors, MROs, OEMs, suppliers, and industry experts. ATS Technic is an exhibitor at the event.

About ATS Technic

ATS Technic is a global leader in aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, specializing in providing comprehensive solutions to commercial airlines and private operators. As the first independent EASA-certified Line maintenance organization in the UAE, ATS Technic is committed to delivering superior MRO services that ensure aircraft safety, reliability, and performance.

For more information, visit ats-technic.com or contact [email protected].

About Proponent

Proponent is a leading independent global aerospace parts distribution business headquartered in Brea, California. As well as providing traditional distribution services to airlines, MROs and OEMs, the company also provides a range of inventory management solutions designed to reduce operating costs and improve supply chain performance. The company's focus is on providing outstanding quality and value by better understanding its customers and delivering time-based service advantages. To learn more, visit Proponent.com.

SOURCE ATS Technic