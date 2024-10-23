ATS Technic and VHR Announce Strategic Partnership to Support Recruitment of Base Maintenance Talent

This partnership leverages VHR's global recruitment solutions to ensure the hiring of high-quality aviation professionals to enhance operational capacity and support the growth of ATS Technic's new facility at DWC. Under the terms of the MOU, VHR will support ATS Technic in sourcing, selecting, and onboarding the highest qualified base maintenance personnel to ensure the company's new operations are fully staffed and ready to meet market demands.

"This partnership is a vital part of our expansion strategy as we prepare to launch our base maintenance hangar at DWC," said Mahdi Altahaineh, CEO of ATS Technic. "By collaborating with VHR, we can ensure that our operations will be supported by highly skilled personnel, helping us deliver world-class MRO services while scaling our operations to meet market demands."

"VHR are honoured to have been chosen as ATS's partner to support with key hiring for their new projects in the UAE. This collaboration represents a significant opportunity for VHR and is a valuable addition to our portfolio of customers in the region," said Danny Brooks, CEO of VHR Global Technical Recruitment. "VHR is committed to delivering an exceptional team to support ATS in this exciting endeavor. We look forward to the successful execution of this project and the partnership that will grow with ATS in the Middle East."

The contract was signed during the 2024 MRO Europe in Barcelona, Spain. MRO Europe is the leading event in the region for the commercial aviation aftermarket, attracting over 10,000 attendees representing airlines, lessors, MROs, OEMs, suppliers, and industry experts. ATS Technic is an exhibitor at the event.

About ATS Technic

ATS Technic is a global leader in aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, specializing in providing comprehensive solutions to commercial airlines and private operators. As the first independent EASA-certified Line maintenance organization in the UAE, ATS Technic is committed to delivering superior MRO services that ensure aircraft safety, reliability, and performance.

For more information, visit ats-technic.com or contact [email protected].

About VHR

VHR is an international technical recruitment company specializing in the aerospace, aviation, automotive, engineering, marine, and defense industries. Established in 2003, VHR offers tailored staffing solutions, sourcing high-quality candidates for both contract and permanent positions. With offices worldwide, VHR combines industry expertise with a partner-oriented approach, supporting clients in finding the best talent for their projects. VHR has won numerous industry awards and continues to deliver exceptional recruitment and training solutions globally. For more information, visit VHR's website

SOURCE ATS Technic