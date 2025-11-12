AT&T and Boldyn Networks activate 5G cellular service in the MTA's G line tunnel segments between Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand Avenue stations

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T , in collaboration with Boldyn Networks (Boldyn), today announced the launch of 5G cellular service in the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (MTA) Crosstown G train line segments. This marks another major milestone in the MTA and Boldyn's ongoing effort in bringing high-speed connectivity to the entire New York City Subway system. AT&T riders traveling on the G line between Court Square station in Long Island City, Queens and Bedford–Nostrand Avenue station in Brooklyn, can now enjoy cellular service in tunnels.

This latest activation follows the recent go-live of AT&T service in the Joralemon Street tunnel , which serves the 4 and 5 trains lines between Bowling Green station in Manhattan and Borough Hall station in Brooklyn. AT&T, being the first carrier on-air for both the G line and Joralemon Street tunnel underscores the momentum of a strong collaboration in delivering universal subway connectivity for riders.

"Every new section we light up brings us closer to a fully connected New York," said John Emra, President, Atlantic Region, AT&T. "By working closely with Boldyn Networks and the MTA, we're helping ensure reliable, high-speed 5G is part of the everyday transit experience for New Yorkers. We're proud to be the first and only carrier to deliver that enhanced experience to the G line."

"Progress like this happens through collaboration, innovation, and a shared commitment to the people of New York," said Ken Ranger, SVP of Transit Operations, US, Boldyn Networks. "We're proud to continue our work with the MTA and AT&T to bring high-speed connectivity to the G line. These milestones represent more than infrastructure, they're about improving daily life for riders and creating a smarter, more connected city."

Under Boldyn's network expansion project in the New York City Subway, it will bring cellular coverage across all 418 track miles of subway tunnel. Currently, all mobile carrier customers can enjoy cellular service in underground tunnels on the 42nd St. Shuttle line and Canarsie tunnel, serving the L train line between Bedford Avenue station in Brooklyn and 1st Avenue station in Manhattan. Cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity are also available in all underground subway stations.

