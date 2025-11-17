Simpson College transforms campus IT with Boldyn Networks in people-first partnership

Boldyn Networks to manage full IT environment, retaining all campus IT staff while adding advanced services, 24/7 support, and long-term financial flexibility.

INDIANOLA, Iowa, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson College has selected Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) to lead a full-scale transformation of its campus IT environment — a strategic, people-first partnership that preserves institutional talent while delivering advanced services, 24/7 support, and long-term financial flexibility.

In this "people‑first" model, Simpson College is transferring its IT staff into the Boldyn team, augmenting them with managed services, 24/7 network support and monitoring, endpoint management, a dedicated CIO and a virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO). Boldyn will provide network backbone, security infrastructure (including GLBA compliance readiness), and wrap the institution's full IT stack into a streamlined financial model that helps protect budget flexibility while ensuring continuity for Simpson's staff and community.

"At Simpson, our number one priority is our people — faculty, staff and students alike," said Dr. Susan D. Stuebner, Interim President of Simpson College. "By partnering with Boldyn, we're ensuring that our talented IT team continues to serve the College, while benefitting from expanded capabilities, stability and future‑ready systems."

While smaller institutions across the country face enrollment and technology challenges, Simpson is thriving. Their recent growth has included new athletic programs and facility investments. The partnership with Boldyn will enable Simpson's internal team to shift from reactive fire‑fighting to proactive strategic work: focusing on connectivity in new campus builds (including athletics), supporting student‑athlete demands, and ensuring the institution's infrastructure is built for the future.

"Boldyn is proud to partner with Simpson College," said Matt Loecke, Senior Vice President, Higher Education Solutions. "This is more than an IT deal, it's about recognizing the human capital Simpson already has, preserving that talent, and driving a strategic, long‑term technology platform so that the institution, its staff and students all benefit."

Why this matters

Boldyn will bring in a full managed services layer: 24/7 network support & monitoring, a newly embedded CIO role on‑campus, endpoint and device lifecycle management, backup‑as‑a‑service, and a virtual Chief Security Officer.

The financial model wraps staff, benefits, infrastructure and services into an extended‑term arrangement, freeing Simpson from short‑term budget pressures and enabling predictable, quality‑driven IT operations managed to service‑level agreements.

The timing is purposeful: while the engagement was in process prior to President Stuebner's arrival, her leadership affirms the people‑first ethos of the deal, underscoring the College's commitment to its staff and students.

Simpson is pursuing strategic growth (including a new gymnastics facility and expanded athletics offerings) and demands modern infrastructure. The Boldyn partnership ensures that IT becomes a platform for growth rather than a constraint.

Together, Simpson College and Boldyn Networks are setting a precedent for how small liberal arts institutions can preserve institutional talent, leverage strategic technology partnerships, and build operational resilience for the years ahead.

About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks is one of the world's largest neutral host providers and a leader in private networks, delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future. It brings together the combined scale and expertise of industry-leading companies with a single purpose: to unlock the power of an interconnected future. From interconnected transit, venues and enterprises, smart cities, next-generation and bespoke private networks, to smart campuses, Boldyn enables new possibilities in the way people live, work and play. Bringing connectivity to the most complex environments. Our portfolio is harnessing fiber, accelerating 5G, and looking beyond to the next breakthroughs. With headquarters in the UK, Our global operations span North America, Europe, and Asia. Boldyn Networks. Reimagine tomorrow. Transform today.

Learn more at: www.boldyn.com

