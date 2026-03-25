AT&T and Boldyn Networks complete cellular service in additional tunnel segments of the MTA's 4/5 and G lines

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T, in collaboration with Boldyn Networks (Boldyn), announced that cellular service was extended and is now on-air in the Metropolitan

Transportation Authority's (MTA) 4/5 lines between Bowling Green and Fulton Street stations and the Crosstown G line between Bedford-Nostrand Avenues and Hoyt-Schermerhorn Streets stations.

This latest launch follows the recent go-live of AT&T service in the Joralemon Street tunnel and segments of the Crosstown G line. With these activations combined, AT&T riders can now enjoy complete cellular coverage on the 4/5 lines between Borough Hall and Fulton Street stations and on the G line between Court Square and Hoyt-Schermerhorn Streets stations.

Both the 4/5 lines and G line are two key routes for Brooklyn riders, providing connections and transfers to Manhattan. These critical milestones build on Boldyn's work with the MTA to extend wireless coverage in the system's tunnels, enhancing the passenger experience underground.

"AT&T is proud to be the first to connect and go fully on-air between these major 4/5 lines and G line segments," said John Emra, President, Atlantic Region, AT&T. "Working closely with Boldyn Networks, we're expanding reliable 5G connectivity underground and improving the rider experience in the nation's largest transit system."

"This kind of progress doesn't happen without great partners," said Ken Ranger, SVP of Transit Operations, US, Boldyn Networks. "AT&T has been fully committed to turning on service for riders as fast as possible and the MTA has been an exceptional partner in keeping work moving quickly."

What's next: Boldyn is continuing to coordinate work with the MTA to expand their DAS cellular network to additional underground areas, including the 4/5/6 line segments north of 59th Street.

For more information about Boldyn's cutting-edge connectivity solutions and this project, visit boldyn.com.

About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks is one of the world's largest neutral host providers and a leader in private networks, delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future. It brings together the combined scale and expertise of industry-leading companies with a single purpose: to unlock the power of an interconnected future. From interconnected transit, venues and enterprises, smart cities, next-generation and bespoke private networks, to smart campuses, Boldyn enables new possibilities in the way people live, work and play. Bringing connectivity to the most complex environments. Our portfolio is harnessing fiber, accelerating 5G, and looking beyond to the next breakthroughs. With headquarters in the UK, our global operations span North America, Europe, and Asia. Boldyn Networks. Reimagine tomorrow. Transform today.

Learn more at: www.boldyn.com

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SOURCE Boldyn Networks