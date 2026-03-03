AT&T Business Collaborating with Geoforce to provide Industrial Asset Tracking

Collaboration offers AT&T Business customers asset intelligence options for rugged, non-powered industrial equipment

PLANO, Texas, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geoforce, a leading provider of industrial asset intelligence solutions, today announced a collaboration with AT&T Business to offer Geoforce's asset tracking solutions to AT&T Business customers.

The collaboration offers AT&T Business customers access to asset intelligence capabilities for rugged, non-powered industrial equipment, complementing existing vehicle and powered asset solutions operating on AT&T's LTE-M network.

As enterprise IoT deployments mature, organizations are moving beyond pilot programs and toward standardized platforms aligned with long-term procurement, connectivity, and support models. Through this relationship, AT&T Business customers may access Geoforce's asset platform designed for distributed, non-powered equipment operating in remote and infrastructure-limited environments.

AT&T Business delivers these IoT capabilities on a global scale. Industry analysts, including Transforma Insights in their IoT Peer Benchmarking Report (2025), continue to rank AT&T as leader in IoT citing scale, reliability, and enterprise readiness. AT&T's global network carries approximately one exabyte (1 billion gigabytes) of data per day, placing it among a small group of Tier 1 networks capable of supporting large-scale enterprise IoT environments.

Geoforce brings 19 years of experience supporting long-horizon deployments across oil and gas, construction, military & defense, rail, waste management and equipment rental operations. Unlike traditional vehicle telematics providers, Geoforce was built as an asset-first platform focused specifically on non-powered equipment to activate containers, tanks, trailers, and other jobsite assets.

Geoforce's rugged hardware is engineered to support harsh field conditions, while the software platform was developed to optimize efficiencies for asset-centric businesses. The architecture is designed to help organizations maximize utilization, protect against loss, streamline field operations, and optimize capital allocation across large equipment inventories.

"Industrial asset management has reached a point where scale, reliability, and enterprise alignment matter as much as the technology itself," said James MacLean III, CEO, Geoforce. "Organizations are no longer experimenting. They are standardizing. We believe this collaboration with AT&T Business reflects that shift toward solutions designed to operate as part of long-term enterprise systems, not standalone tools."

Through this collaboration, Geoforce and AT&T Business aim to address growing enterprise demand for asset-native intelligence within the carrier ecosystem. The collaboration reflects commercial interest in standardized, carrier-supported platforms built for industrial asset tracking use cases.

With more than 300,000 assets tracked across 110 countries, Geoforce continues to expand its reach in the global asset intelligence market by building on its leadership position in the advancement of GPS tracking solutions for industrial equipment.

For more information, visit att.com/business or geoforce.com.

