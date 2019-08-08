AT&T Energy Exec, John Schinter Joins Redaptive to Scale Efficiency Solutions

San Francisco, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Redaptive, a leading provider of data-driven energy efficiency services for commercial and industrial customers, announced that John Schinter has joined the company's executive team as Executive Vice President of Solutions. Schinter has more than three decades of experience in optimizing energy solutions for utilities, telecommunications and large-scale commercial real estate portfolios, including tenure with AT&T, Exelon, Bank of America, and JLL. At Redaptive, Schinter will focus on expanding Redaptive's platform and delivering portfolio savings for a broader range of clients globally.

Schinter joins Redaptive from AT&T, where he served as the Assistant Vice President of Energy and Asset Optimization for nearly a decade. In his prior role, Schinter launched multiple sustainability and optimization initiatives, ultimately deploying data analytics to manage the annual expense and life of facility physical assets. Under Schinter's leadership, AT&T's enterprise energy office realized hundreds of millions of dollars in operational savings across their real estate portfolio.

Prior to AT&T, Schinter served as Division President of Energy and Sustainability Services for JLL, where he launched the Global Energy and Sustainability Services P&L business unit, serving 1.2 billion square feet of real estate. He was also responsible for launching the energy management program for Bank of America's 90 million square foot global real estate portfolio.

In his new role with Redaptive, Schinter will expand the company's efficiency offerings to meet a broader range of energy management needs—and drive greater savings to clients meeting their specific needs. "With Schinter's breadth and depth of experience in asset optimization and energy technology, Redaptive is poised to change the conversation from reactive building management to strategic risk mitigation that supports broader business objectives," said John Rhow, Redaptive Co-CEO. "We are dedicated to delivering a platform to shift the paradigm and we are thrilled to have Schinter lead our team to diversify our service offerings," concluded Arvin Vohra, Redaptive Co-CEO.

"Redaptive is redefining commercial building optimization with turn-key solutions that can be deployed at scale and with risk-free financial savings, and I'm thrilled to join the team," said John Schinter, Redaptive EVP of Solutions. "I have seen first-hand the impact Redaptive's platform can have on scaling the deployment of technology and I look forward to building on the foundation of excellence and uniquely customer-centric solutions that Redaptive has brought to the industry."

Redaptive provides a range of solutions, including Efficiency-as-a-Service (EaaS) to enable large-scale deployment of energy efficiency improvements and retrofits, creating long-term immediate savings. Customers can access and benefit from Redaptive's turn-key efficiency upgrades without any up-front capital, as all costs are paid for through utility bill savings. As companies look to reduce operating costs and meet sustainability goals, Redaptive's program, provides all the equipment procurement, installation and utility incentive administration without requiring time or resources from corporate or local facility teams.

About Redaptive

Redaptive enables large-scale rapid deployment of building efficiency technologies that reduce operational expenses and deliver immediate returns and long-term value across our customers' real estate portfolios. Our Efficiency-as-a-Service solution provides turnkey efficiency upgrades that include materials, installation and maintenance. Customers realize immediate utility bill savings and actual kWh savings are verified through Redaptive's metering and building intelligence platform. Redaptive currently manages a national portfolio of efficiency projects for commercial and industrial customers, including AT&T, Saint-Gobain, Aramark and McKesson, and many other Fortune 500 companies. The company is headquartered In San Francisco, CA. Redaptive investors include CBRE, ENGIE New Ventures, Evergy Ventures, and Linse Capital.

For more information, please visit our website at redaptiveinc.com.

Media contact:

Alanna Gino

alanna.gino@redaptiveinc.com

SOURCE Redaptive

Related Links

http://redaptiveinc.com

