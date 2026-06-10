AT&T Launches Unlimited Day Pass, Bringing Connectivity to iPad Users Regardless of Carrier

Unlimited Day PassSM gives eligible U.S. iPad Users — Including Verizon and T-Mobile Customers — Unlimited Data for $3 a Day, With No Contracts or Subscriptions.

Key Takeaways:

AT&T is the first and only major U.S. wireless provider to offer on-demand connectivity for eligible U.S. iPad users, regardless of the customer's carrier.

AT&T Unlimited Day Pass includes unlimited data 1 for just * $3 a day 2 with no contracts, subscriptions or credit checks required.

for just $3 a day with no contracts, subscriptions or credit checks required. Customer's first day pass is complimentary, courtesy of AT&T (limit one iPad per customer)3.

DALLAS, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the News: Today, AT&T launched Unlimited Day Pass, a 24-hour unlimited wireless data1 connection for eligible U.S. iPad users, including non-AT&T customers, for a daily2 *$3 flat rate — with no contracts, subscriptions or credit checks required.

AT&T is the first and only major U.S. wireless provider to give eligible iPad users (with eSIM capabilities) the freedom to buy on-demand connectivity when they need it.

Why it Matters: Many consumers have iPads that are not connected to cellular plans4. We want to give those people — regardless of their wireless provider — the ability to connect their iPads anytime, anywhere with no long-term commitment. This new product is a flexible option that delivers dependable and secure access on demand for Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad users, ideal for travel days, busy workdays or moments when Wi‑Fi isn't available.

How it Works:

The first day pass is complimentary, courtesy of AT&T (limit one iPad per customer) 3 , and available for a flat, daily 2 rate via credit or debit card after that.

, and available for a flat, daily rate via credit or debit card after that. Activate Wi-Fi +Cellular iPad model directly from your device settings — no app or Wi-Fi connection required 5 . Open the Settings app, tap Cellular Data, add AT&T Unlimited Day Pass.

. Open the Settings app, tap Cellular Data, add AT&T Unlimited Day Pass. 24-hour data activation begins shortly after purchase.

Quotable: "Our goal with any product is to make it simple for people to connect wherever they are, across the devices they use most," said Josh Goodell, vice president, Consumer Product Management for AT&T. "Unlimited Day Pass delivers on-demand connectivity for Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad models on the nation's largest wireless network6, whether someone is an AT&T customer or not, for a flat daily fee. There is no long-term commitment — just the connectivity you need, when and where you need it."

More Details: AT&T Unlimited Day Pass is the latest example of how we are simplifying the connectivity experience by giving people more flexibility and value without locking them into monthly contracts or subscriptions. Unlimited Day Pass will continue to evolve to reach more customers on other 5G enabled wireless devices while delivering an even simpler, more seamless, on-demand connectivity experience in the near future.

For more information on AT&T Unlimited Day Pass, please visit https://www.att.com/wirelessdaypass

FAQ

Q: What iPads are eligible for Unlimited Day Pass?

All iPads must be cellular based with eSIM capabilities. The following iPads are currently eligible:

iPad Pro 11 (A2013)

iPad Air 13-inch (M3) Ch A3271

iPad Pro 11in (3rd gen) A2301 (NA)

iPad (A16) A3355

iPad Pro 12.9in (6th gen) - A2764 (WW)

iPad Pro 13 A2926 (2024)

iPad (A16) Ch A3356

iPad Air 11 A2903 (2024)

iPad 9th Gen A2603 (NA)

iPad (10th gen) - A2757 (WW)

iPad Pro 12.9in (5th gen) A2379 (NA)

iPad Mini 5G A2568 (NA-RoW)

iPad Pro 11 A2837 (2024)

iPad Pro 11in (4th gen) - A2435 (WW)

iPad Air 13 A2899 (2024)

iPad Pro 12-in. (4th generation) A2069

iPad 7 Gen A2200

A2126 7.9 iPad mini (5th Gen)

A2153 10.5 iPad Air (3rd Gen)

iPad Air 11-inch (M3) A3267

iPad Air (A2589) ROW 2022

iPad Air 13-inch (M3) A3269

iPad Air 11-inch (M3) Ch A3270

iPad Mini (2024)

iPad Pro 11-in. (2nd generation) A2068

iPad 8th gen A2428

iPad Air (2020) A2324

iPad Pro 12.9 (A2014)

iPad Pro A1652

Q: Does Unlimited Day Pass work for iPads only? What about other tablets?

At this moment, iPads are only eligible for Unlimited Day Pass. In the near future, other 5G-enabled devices like Android tablets, smartwatches, laptops, drones, etc. are planned to be eligible for Unlimited Day Pass.

Q: Do I have to sign up again every time I want a day pass? Can I buy multiple passes at a time?

At this moment, we are only offering 24-hour passes. In the near future, we plan to expand the Unlimited Day Pass experience to include multi-day options such as weekend and week-long passes.

Q: Do I need to be an existing AT&T mobile customer to purchase the Unlimited Day Pass?

No. Unlimited Day Pass is available to any customer whether you have AT&T mobile service or not. Any customer can purchase their Unlimited Day Pass directly on their eligible iPad with a debit/credit card.

1AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy.

2Req's elig. unlocked, eSIM-capable iPad. 24-hour data activation begins shortly after purchase.

3Subj. to change. First day pass on us with your initial eSIM activation. Limit one per tablet.

4According to 2024 Customer Survey commissioned by AT&T.

5iPad must be cellular enabled for activation.

6Compares ground-based cellular networks. No AT&T on-net coverage in select countries, including Canada.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

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