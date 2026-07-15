AT&T is the Fastest Connectivity Provider

At home or on the go, AT&T delivers the fastest speeds across home internet and wireless

Key Takeaways:

New analysis by Ookla ® of Speedtest ® Intelligence data shows customers with AT&T Wireless & Fiber experience the fastest converged speeds in the nation.

of Speedtest Intelligence data shows customers with AT&T Wireless & Fiber experience the fastest converged speeds in the nation. Demand for a more connected experience is growing, with a majority of customers saying they want one provider for fiber and wireless.

AT&T is making that experience easier to access through simpler, more flexible options like AT&T OneConnect and Build-a-Plan.

DALLAS, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the News: As America's largest wireless and fiber provider1, AT&T already brings together two of the strongest connectivity assets in the industry: AT&T Fiber and wireless. Now, new analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence data shows customers who subscribe to both have the Fastest Converged Experience in the nation.2

Why it Matters: The way people experience connectivity is changing. Customers no longer evaluate their experience one product or service at a time. Instead, they expect a fast, reliable connection wherever life takes them. That shift is redefining the industry and this recognition proves AT&T is leading in this new era of converged connectivity.

Quotable: "As the lines between home internet and wireless continue to blur, we're focused on delivering the best experience to keep customers connected wherever life takes them," said Jenifer Robertson, executive vice president and general manager, AT&T Consumer. "And a majority of customers tell us in surveys that they want one provider for fiber and wireless, and Ookla's recognition proves AT&T is delivering that combo better than anyone else."

More Details: Building on this network leadership, AT&T is making converged connectivity simpler to choose, use, and manage. The AT&T Guarantee further reinforces that commitment, giving customers added confidence in both networks. These benefits come to life through options like AT&T OneConnect and Build-a-Plan.

OneConnect is the industry's first single subscription for unlimited connectivity at home and on the go, for one simple price, with taxes and fees included — helping deliver the seamless, predictable experience customers crave.

Build-A-Plan is the first plan of its kind from a major carrier, giving customers the choice and flexibility to tailor their wireless plan to fit their needs and budget—now including the ability to easily add AT&T Fiber and get real savings on home internet.

Together, our unmatched strength in fiber and wireless points to where AT&T is taking connectivity next: faster networks, simpler choices, and one connected experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is speed important?

Speed is the invisible ingredient behind great connected experiences. When it's there, everything just works — the call is clear, the stream is smooth, the download is quick, and the whole household can be online at once. When it's not, people notice immediately.

That's why AT&T's recognition as the Fastest Converged Experience in the U.S. is important. By bringing together wireless and fiber internet at industry-leading speeds, AT&T keeps customers connected with unbeatable performance at home, at work, and everywhere in between.

What is AT&T Fiber?

Fiber optic internet uses thin glass cables and light to send data, allowing for hyper fast speeds.

There are several key benefits to choosing fiber internet:

Fast speeds: Fiber internet can reach speeds that makes it ideal for streaming HD videos, online gaming, and using many devices at once.

Equal upload and download speeds: Unlike most other internet types, fiber gives you the same fast speed whether you're uploading or downloading. This is great for video calls, sharing large files, and creating content online.

Reliable connectivity: Fiber internet offers consistent speeds even during peak times when many people are online. This means fewer interruptions and a smoother online experience.

Fiber optic internet offers fast, reliable, and consistent service, making it one of the best choices for anyone who wants a top-quality home internet connection.

Q: What is the AT&T Guarantee?

We value our customers, and we believe that connecting changes everything. We're committed to providing reliable connectivity with value-led pricing and customer-first care, or we'll make it right.

With the AT&T Guarantee, customers can expect:

Connectivity you depend on. In the rare event of a network outage, we'll automatically credit your bill. And, when you have AT&T Fiber with Wireless we provide Internet Backup for no extra cost. Guaranteed.3 Deals you want. Our best deals on smartphones don't require the most expensive plan.4 And no hidden fees or equipment charges with fiber. Guaranteed. Prompt, friendly service you deserve. Speak to a friendly tech expert within five minutes or schedule a callback at a time that you choose.5 Plus, same or next day technician availability. Guaranteed.

1 Largest Wireless: Compares cellular networks, excluding satellite. Largest Fiber: Based on the number of fiber to the home households using publicly available data. 2 Based on Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data, United States, 1H 2026. See https://www.ookla.com/research/reports/united-states-converged-report-h1-2026 for details. All rights reserved. 3 Credit for fiber downtime lasting 20 minutes or more; or for wireless downtime lasting 60 minutes or more caused by a single incident impacting 10 or more towers. Restrictions and exclusions apply. 4 Offers vary by device. Restrictions may apply. 5 Five minutes begins once customer is routed to technical support assistance.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends, and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

© 2026 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

SOURCE AT&T